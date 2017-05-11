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All Photos/living/material : wood/window type : picture

Living Room Wood Picture Window Type Design Photos and Ideas

Living spaces receive plentiful natural light, and offer views towards the Owner's adjacent family farm.
With four children under the age of six, the Ruells have learned not to be overprotective of their collection of contemporary and vintage furniture. In the living room, an Eames lounge chair and ottoman sit on a Moroccan rug from M.Montague, while the family’s eldest child, Mirene, surveys the indoor/outdoor view. Throughout the house, Kolbe windows and fixed glass (in existing jambs) were added to increase energy efficiency.