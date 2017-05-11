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All Photos/living/material : wood/furniture : sofa

Living Room Wood Sofa Design Photos and Ideas

The door to Eoghan Mahony’s office is set on a caster and has a hinge that runs the entire ten-foot height.
Northwoods House
Living spaces receive plentiful natural light, and offer views towards the Owner's adjacent family farm.