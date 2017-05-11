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All Photos/living/lighting : wall/lighting : track

Living Room Wall Lighting Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

View into the living room
Nathan has been playing piano since age six, and he inherited his family’s Baldwin baby grand, which anchors the great room.
Another lounge area is located in the sound-proof basement, providing a spot to enjoy the custom stereo system. "The rug truly captures the ’80s love of geometric shapes," says Lorenz.
Stairs and storage space separate the kitchen and dining area from the living room.
Sam and his team ripped out the dilapidated drywall and kept the interior light by going with an off-the-shelf white paint for the walls and ceiling, which he accented with oiled birch hardwood. “I thought about doing wainscoting,” he says, “but decided to keep it simple.” His friend Julia Ehrlich oversaw the interior design; the two found many of the living room’s vintage pieces at flea markets in L.A.
The living areas are smartly furnished with designer items, including an Airborne AO Table and a pair of Galvanitas S16 chairs.
For added flexibility, the designers have inserted a rotating table that can pivot outward to accommodate larger gatherings.
The interior of the tree house is made up of a set of informal spaces, including a loft on the top floor.
Studio Adjective's new residential project for a lovely couple with a new born child at Dragon's Range, Hong Kong. With a spectacular view of natural greens, we hope to blend in the interior naturally with it and extend the natural lights further into the apartment. The corridor, bedrooms and foyer are rearranged to enhance the flow of space. www.adj.com.hk @studioadjective
The dining, kitchen, and living areas flow along one long gallery-like wing of the main house, creating an easy space to entertain in.
In the main house, large windows allow the forest to enter the living space, an effect opposite from its exterior presence.
Great Room with Living Room in foreground. Kitchen at left and Dining Room at right with firepit at exterior beyond