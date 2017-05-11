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All Photos/living/lighting : wall/lighting : floor

Living Room Wall Lighting Floor Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The custom-made terrazzo floor with its striking red pigment was made by “Nicos”, a local artisan. He and his team throw the cement, then throw the pebbles, then sand the whole floor five times.
"We’ve got these tall walls and we’ve got a lot of artwork, and one thing I’ve learned on my rental journey is how to hang artwork without marring walls,
The pot wall lights are dimmable.
In the new living room, wall sconces are from Kalco Lighting, the ceiling light is from Pottery Barn, the sofa is from Interior Define, and the ottoman is from Home Goods.
One of two Shiro Kuramata Ghost Lamps light up this scintillating living room featuring a storage unit by Eames, a Herman Miller clock, and a Kuramata-inspired florescent light fixture. An orange Womb Chair by Eero Saarinen and a Kazuhide Takahama Suzanne sofa surround an Eames "surfboard table."
Sean Brown’s Toronto apartment is stacked with a collection of nostalgic magazines from the 90s and early 2000s, coordinating with his viral CD rugs.
The firm furnished the home on a modest budget.
The materials, Japanese-style burnt wood, Canadian dark wood, and concrete, accentuate simplicity while simultaneously adding depth.
The home’s interior is a colorful homage to ’60s and ’70s California surf shacks.
Taking cues from their style-conscious clients, Jessica Helgerson Interior Design transformed an Amagansett home into a light-filled, Scandinavian-inspired getaway.
David Liddicoat and Sophie Goldhill, the couple behind architecture practice Liddicoat & Goldhill, built their four-story, asymmetrical home topped with a steeply slanted roof on a narrow, irregularly shaped site within London's Victoria Park neighbourhood. It flaunts ample glazing and a mix of textures like exposed brickwork, stainless steel, and Rhodesian mahogany.
The living room is simply furnished with an IKEA cowhide rug, a France and Son floor lamp, a replica of the Hans Wegner CH07 Lounge Chair, and tropical plants for a pop of color. Double pocket doors provide privacy.
A lot of the living room furniture came from the Cross-Stitch House, including the Jardan couch and chairs.
Another view of the home's extensive vaulted ceilings. An archway houses the main staircase, which leads to the second level and is gracefully lit by original stained glass.
The open-plan dining and living areas, awash in natural light.
The living room’s showpiece is a Zircon stove by Malm; its flue snakes 25 feet to the ceiling. “We really wanted the fireplace to be the anchor within this large space,” says Raj. A rust velvet Lenyx sofa from CB2 provides a punch of color within the minimalist palette. Nearby is a custom maple credenza by Croft House. The white-trimmed windows are from Loewen and the white paint throughout is Chantilly Lace by Benjamin Moore.
Once barrels were manufactured here for a London brewery. Now a bright, modern home exists, transformed by Chris Dyson Architects. The basement was expanded, and the mezzanine floor removed to create a triple-height living space. A living wall designed by Scotscape in the dining area, roof terrace, and outdoor shower connect tenants to the outdoors.
Eclectic colors and patterns pop in Moooi's designs.
A collection of artful furnishings rounds out the scheme in Loft Ninho. The cool gray Saccaro sofa and rug by Domdaqui Tapetes balance out the wood tones, while a spectrum of green accents, starting with the mint trim, bring welcome pops of contrast.
Originally built in 1949 by Richard Neutra, Alexander Ban, and Josef Van Der Kar, the Millard Kaufman Residence is located in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles, California.
A cozy, library-like reading area lies just off the dining area. The wood-burning fireplace has a gas starter.
The wood paneling continues all throughout the home, creating a stylish, uniformed aesthetic. The living area contains a plush couch, as well as built-in closet space and shelving. The small bedroom is located toward the back, featuring a nicely sized window that opens up to a smaller deck. The bathroom is also sited in the back.
Despite its small size, the houseboat's well-established layout makes efficient use of every square inch inside. With rustic wood-paneling, the home also has plenty of built-in shelving.
A dramatic mirror-paneled fireplace adds depth, and a wall of windows floods the space with sunlight.
Natural materials blend with contemporary furnishings in this unique, open living space.
Sam and his team ripped out the dilapidated drywall and kept the interior light by going with an off-the-shelf white paint for the walls and ceiling, which he accented with oiled birch hardwood. “I thought about doing wainscoting,” he says, “but decided to keep it simple.” His friend Julia Ehrlich oversaw the interior design; the two found many of the living room’s vintage pieces at flea markets in L.A.
The brick used in construction of the social structure were taken from a deconstructed factory once belonging to the homeowners.
The interior of the social side of the home was made to feel like a communal pavilion, with all of the activities grouped in one fluid space and clerestory windows invoking an open-air aspect.
The wall paneling and living room screens are a waxed white oak.
At a project in Los Angeles, AphroChic used warm pinks and grays, along with lots of greenery, to bring the outdoors in and make this Mission-style home classic and yet up-to-date.
Dubbed "the presiding grande dame of West Coast interior design" by The New Yorker, Kelly Wearstler has worked her magic yet again with the San Francisco Proper, a luxury hotel by Proper Hotels & Residences. The local firm Hornberger + Worstell recently repurposed the iconic building, transforming it into a 131-room boutique hotel. "I conjured an extensive backstory for the hotel. You’re in this cool bohemian woman’s home, and it’s like a series of living rooms," Wearstler explains. "This woman lives there with a black cat called Charmaine, who hangs out on the rooftop, and you are just lingering in her eclectic, artful salon—perhaps waiting for her."
The corner living/dining room offers both north and east exposures with Central Park and city views.
Designed for indoor/outdoor living, the large open-plan great room is central to the home's layout. It features a stone fireplace and full-height sliding doors which open to the outdoor pool area.
Stonco wall-mounted lights and WAC lighting add an industrial touch to the bright and airy living room. The floor lamp is by Ligne Roset.
A Jøtul Direct Vent Gas Stove anchors the living space that seamlessly connects with the outdoors through massive, operable glazing by Fleetwood. Aside from the custom built-in bench, the chairs and furnishings are by Ligne Roset.
Le LAD whitewashed and preserved this stone wall to serve as a reminder of the building’s heritage.
The row of storage continues into the living area. The sofa and ceramic coffee table are both from French designer Christophe Delcourt. The gray wall lamp is from Le Corbusier and the paper lantern is by Isamu Noguchi.
Formerly the site of a French polishing company in the 20th century, this building in Clerkenwell, London, was converted by Chris Dyson Architects in 2015 into a residence with an expanded basement and triple-height living space that allows a dramatic feature staircase to take center stage.
The wood-paneled ceiling is surrounded by walls of glass. The decorative window screens are actually water-cut aluminum copies of the original plastic ones.
Elements of the American West blend with natural materials and rich textures to create a warm, welcoming retreat that celebrates great design.
The Valles Suite screams rustic luxury with warm textiles and accents, contemporary furnishings, a wood-burning fireplace, and natural elements.
The home's living room, adjacent to the three-story "void", enjoys plentiful natural light. A Beaubien Wall Double Shade Light by Lambert &amp; Fils, and Arancini Floor Lamp by
The Great Room is stylishly fitted out with a Holly Hunt coffee table, Stefan Heiliger "De Sede" chairs, Thayer Coggin Lloyd sofas, a Robert James Nantucket Occasional Table, and sconces by Lianne Gold for Ralph Pucci.
living area
round room
Longitudinal implantation takes advantage of the natural ventilation and light, with sliding glass doors serving as an interface between inside and outside.
The minimalist interiors feature a mainly monochromatic palette with white walls and black surfaces, including the granite island top and window trim. Small pops of color help break up the color scheme.
Unité d'Habitation in Marseille, France
The interiors are a mix of vibrant wallpapers that create murals to provide color and design, geometrically patterned Mexican tiles and designer furniture.
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