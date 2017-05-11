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All Photos/living/lighting : wall/lighting : accent

Living Room Wall Lighting Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Rachel and Sean chose many of the colorful furnishings to finish the interior. The sconce over the couch is the Dutton Brown Color Boom Double Swing Arm Sconce in Cobalt.
In the living room, the ceiling stretches to 24 feet tall at the peak. Select Alder was used throughout for casework, doors, windows (interior finish), and trim.
The sofa is the Hastings Sectional Sofa by Rejuvenation, with Turn Tall Side and Coffee Tables in Wood by Blue Dot, and, for a reading light, the Simone Double Sconce in True Black by Schoolhouse.
Window seats frame the fireplace to create alcoves for people to sit and children to play. Drawers in the window seats have storage for toys and board games. An Altona Barebulb Chandelier Pendant from Rejuvenation hangs above, while the Basket Weave Wool Rug by Parachute covers the floor.
"We can't get enough of the ceramic tile flooring, it's so Brazilian and it looks surprisingly good in the interior of an apartment,
In the living room, a white sofa from Maria Yee and CB2 couch flank a custom coffee table designed and built by Joel. The walls are painted “Schoolhouse White” by Farrow &amp; Ball, and the windows are Benjamin Moore “Mopboard Black.” The windows have custom storm windows for improved energy efficiency.
Library; brass starburst ceiling light fixture brings a sense of ‘20s era glamour. Vintage sofa by Gerard van den Berg.
Two sconces, Steven Handelman Studios Iron Wall Lights, flank original photography by Bess Friday. The design team furred out foundation walls in key places – such as behind the couch here – to create functional ledges, and straighten sloping walls.
At night, spotlights peppered throughout the communal areas create a cozy ambience.
Inspired by vernacular traditions, the contemporary hotel blurs the lines between inside and out. Soaring, arched ceilings cap the open-air structure, enhancing its grand proportions, while also improving air circulation.
Higgins and Gibson, a Footwear Designer at Nike, applied several coats of “the brightest generic factory white (basically primer),” says Higgins, to lighten up the interior considerably, and left the wood window trim in their natural state to draw the eye towards the river view.
With the porch enclosed, a built-in couch is a cozy spot next to the vintage stove, which is set on a slate hearth. "I wanted the home to be cheerful and colorful," says Azin, "and used primary colors to enliven it."
A new clerestory window helps illuminate the bedroom. The furnishings are a medley of vintage finds and the couple’s favorites.
The living room made cozy with new furnishings. Brass Shaded Sconces from Onefortythree flank a painting by Nina Lance from Saatchi Art. The Rove Concepts Noah Sectional sits atop the Kailee Handwoven Wool Rug from Pottery Barn.
One of two Shiro Kuramata Ghost Lamps light up this scintillating living room featuring a storage unit by Eames, a Herman Miller clock, and a Kuramata-inspired florescent light fixture. An orange Womb Chair by Eero Saarinen and a Kazuhide Takahama Suzanne sofa surround an Eames "surfboard table."
Sean Brown’s Toronto apartment is stacked with a collection of nostalgic magazines from the 90s and early 2000s, coordinating with his viral CD rugs.
The wood slat wall was a great solution for spreading light throughout the split-level and looks right for the era of the house. At $2700, it was also much more cost effective than Devlin’s original design of a metal staircase.
The firm furnished the home on a modest budget.
Entry Console
The couple refaced the fireplace in flagstone, in keeping with a more natural material palette. New concrete floors and steps and a side door still provide access to the driveway.
The couple intervened very little in the living room besides nudging the front door down the wall a foot—making room for the kitchen on the other side of the wall—and refinishing the fireplace tile in an inky black.
The materials, Japanese-style burnt wood, Canadian dark wood, and concrete, accentuate simplicity while simultaneously adding depth.
Much of the furniture in the public spaces is vintage, sourced from local shops and collectors.
The aesthetic is meant to evoke a "nonchalant innkeeper." Gallery walls include framed vintage Gucci scarves and custom works by the design team, including graphite sketches, surrealist collages, and watercolor paintings.
Designer Esther Bruzkus embraced bold color and texture in her Berlin apartment, leaving the window coverings to play a more subtle role.
Like all of the restored structures, the interior of the school house features a modern and bright aesthetic. The cottages range in size from one bedroom up to a nine-bedroom main house.
The Deep Thoughts Chaise from Blu-dot sits atop a rug from Rugs.com.
A blue-and-gold, geometric-patterned rug from Amadi grounds this living room designed by Cortney Bishop.
The private family sitting room on the first floor overlooks the atrium above the dining space through a colored glass screen that matches the one on the ground floor. Bamboo screens provide a “buffer” against harsh sunlight.
Oak slats in the living room echo the timber slats that enclose the entry courtyard. The black-marble Empire side tables are by local furniture brand Seer Studio, and the white-marble Tulip table is by Eero Saarinen for Knoll.
Floating wood shelves accent the fireplace wall and link to the nearby kitchen.
The team kept one wall of paneling to accent the new space.
A picture window over a custom concrete bench fashions a window seat. “Family, friends, and animals all enjoy the various places to relax in the lounge,” says the homeowner. “The window seat is universally the most prized nook in the home.”
An inset shelf is a decorative feature above the firewood storage. “We enjoy the low sun in the winter mornings and the toasty warmth from the Jotul stove, which heats the whole back of the house,” say the clients.
The design team added new perimeter window openings to encourage light into the home wherever possible.
The wood-wrapped footbridge on the floor above defines the passage into the living room.
A marble bar hosts three Sub-Zero refrigerator drawers and one freezer behind indigo cerused cabinet fronts, which contrast with the artwork by Irving B. Hayes.
The main entry flows into the living room, which now accesses the outdoor terrace via the door to the left.
Now, the kitchen sits at the front of the building, and the counter runs beneath the preserved windows. Built-in shelves frame the view.
A new wood-panel wall is a focal point in the open layout. The original white oak floors were also refinished.
The insertion of an attic makes the most of the apartment’s tall ceilings as well as provides ample space for the family.
Living and Kitchen
The bus has a seating area, kitchen, and bed propped over the “garage,” where the couple stores their gear. Mande did all the sewing herself, using foam from the old seats to make the built-in couches. “This is a space for slowing down, simplifying, and clearing the mind,” say the couple.
Working with a demanding budget, Filipe Pina Arquitectura added a cost-effective annex with an upper level with walls lined with exposed oak plywood.
The main living area is open and fluid. The polished concrete floors have radiant heating.
The tall fireplace stack provides a note of contrast against the surrounding wood paneling.
An unobtrusive door in the wall leads to an en-suite bedroom.
The concrete floor was also used on the stairs for continuity.
The living space has two expansive glass openings, which were placed to intentionally frame exterior views.
A view down the aisle to the bathroom, with the kitchen on the left and the eat/work counter on the right. The Modern Caravan combined walnut cabinetry and red oak flooring, with white counters, tile, and walls.
Furnishings fold away to create a sense of spaciousness in the compact Airstream. The vinyl floor is from Altra floor in the UK.
The view from the tiled bedroom/bathroom cube. The Alta Lounge Chair, with its swooping lacquered wood base, was designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer and his daughter in 1971. Nildo José designed the marble coffee table, as well as the pair of concrete coffee tables.
A collection of artful furnishings rounds out the scheme in Loft Ninho. The cool gray Saccaro sofa and rug by Domdaqui Tapetes balance out the wood tones, while a spectrum of green accents, starting with the mint trim, bring welcome pops of contrast.
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