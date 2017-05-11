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All Photos/living/lighting : wall/furniture : table

Living Room Wall Lighting Table Design Photos and Ideas

"We can't get enough of the ceramic tile flooring, it's so Brazilian and it looks surprisingly good in the interior of an apartment,
The pot wall lights are dimmable.
The daybed beneath the window was specifically designed for LOVT. Apart from hiding storage, it can be moved from the wall and split into two unites to provide extra seating.
Built-in bunks are decked out with a private window for viewing the outdoors, and an adjustable reading light from Prima Lighting. A simple pendant hangs above the main space.
The redesign created two arched passageways into the kitchen as part of a rebuilt dividing wall, improving circulation and doubling as built-in storage.
In the living room, a new wall of glass connects the house to its landscape, while a family-heirlume Persian rug adds softness to the new ceramic tile floor.
Library; brass starburst ceiling light fixture brings a sense of ‘20s era glamour. Vintage sofa by Gerard van den Berg.
When the casement windows are opened, family members can bask in sunlight while reading a book indoors.
Living, dining, and kitchen spaces flow into one another in the soaring great room. Here, the Sacramento firm placed new, polished concrete slabs over the original ones to alleviate unsightly cracks.
“On the first floor, we decided to open the cabins up to views with a floor-to-ceiling window that connects the living area to the sea,” explains Felipe Croxatto. “In the second-floor bedroom, we frame select views through smaller windows.”
A pink concrete dining-cum-coffee table holds a fire-pit at one end, where it’s surrounded by a pair of Gae Aulenti lounge chairs, a Tufty Time sofa from B&amp;B Italia, and a Mies van der Rohe Barcelona chair. The 1930s dining chairs are by Hynek Gottwald.
Rast provides the feeling of being outdoors wile remaining inside.
The designer clad the interior walls and ceiling with a pale birch veneer and vinyl flooring. The living area of the tiny home displays a built-in convertible table and daybed.
Terra House | Bernardes Arquitetura
View into the living room
Encino oak enhances the warmth of the brick walls throughout the open-plan living space.
The house’s east side faces a small park, increasing the amount of natural light that enters the slender building.
The husband-and-wife duo gave the 500-square-foot space a complete overhaul, from rewiring electricity to refinishing the wood flooring.
Skylights and windows bask the warm birchwood interior in natural light.
One of two Shiro Kuramata Ghost Lamps light up this scintillating living room featuring a storage unit by Eames, a Herman Miller clock, and a Kuramata-inspired florescent light fixture. An orange Womb Chair by Eero Saarinen and a Kazuhide Takahama Suzanne sofa surround an Eames "surfboard table."
The farmhouse-inspired interior features cozy textiles and a light and airy color palette.
Double-height ceilings mark the living area, where large windows harness plenty of natural light.
Eager to flee the city at a moment’s notice, a couple who run a creative studio in Bratislava decided it was time for a weekend home. On a forested plot overlooking a lake in nearby Vojkanad Dunajom, architect Peter Jurkovič of JRKVC created a calming cabin that frames views of the countryside.
Much of the furniture in the public spaces is vintage, sourced from local shops and collectors.
Canadian Castaway features a simple and rustic aesthetic with a focus on raw materials. "I didn’t want to paint the wood white, for instance," the owner says. "I just wanted to let it age naturally and invite it to mirror the natural world it's now a part of."
The large, round Douglas fir trunk contrasts with the rectangular ceiling beams and provides raw, organic texture in the open-plan living room.
Like all of the restored structures, the interior of the school house features a modern and bright aesthetic. The cottages range in size from one bedroom up to a nine-bedroom main house.
Tide Design created the dining table, dining chairs, and living room lounge chairs.
The cream-colored bricks continue to the interior and reinforce and indoor/outdoor living experience. The vintage Stilnovo wall light is from Nicholas & Alistair.
This north-facing living space with a large window framing the pool captures winter sun, while deep eaves protect the room from unwanted solar gain.
Oak slats in the living room echo the timber slats that enclose the entry courtyard. The black-marble Empire side tables are by local furniture brand Seer Studio, and the white-marble Tulip table is by Eero Saarinen for Knoll.
It was important to try to keep the seating and bedding on the outer edges of the floor plan due to the extreme slope of the roofline. As a result, the main walkway is located in the center of the bus.
Local woodworkers made the chairs in the living room. Claudio and Aranza lined up nine blocks of wood from nearby construction sites to create an ad hoc coffee table. The enclosed portions of the house have massive louvered sliders, also built by local carpenters.
The home’s interior is a colorful homage to ’60s and ’70s California surf shacks.
From the start, the clients wanted their home to have a "barn look," honoring the agrarian vernacular of the built environment around them. Interior walls and ceilings are clad in local pine, with a paint treatment to remove the yellow from the wood.
Concrete floors help to cool the open-plan living/dining/kitchen area.
A glass wall on the rear facade ties the compact home to the lush landscape and frames views of mountains, trees, and a lake.
Infused with traditional materials and aesthetics, this open-plan home in Japan strengthens the bond a young family has to nature and to each other.
The sun-soaked living area is furnished with a vintage reed mat made by the Tuareg tribe of North Africa (purchased at a flea market), a Toga sofa from Ligne Roset, and a Saarinen table with Tolix red stools.
Living space
Having served as her birthplace and childhood home where her parents and grandparents lived, the 1953 apartment that a client asked Brazilian studio Cupertino Arquitetura to renovate was steeped in family history.
The open-plan dining and living areas, awash in natural light.
The sofa is by Petter Skogstad for Cremme.
Tasked by John Powers and Jennifer Bostic with renovating a run-down cottage that was never meant to be lived in year round, Otto Ruano of Lead Studios transformed the space while keeping as much of it intact as possible. Potence lamps by Jean Prouvé illuminate the kitchen and living area. The bifold doors are by Loewen.
Living/dining area and kitchen.
Designed for “utilizing every cubic centimeter to its utmost,” the compact cabin feels large thanks to full-height glazing and clean, minimalist design.
The children's room is located directly above the kitchen so that they get to experience the full expanse of the house every time they descend to the ground-floor living area.
Since the house is edged in by homes on the east, west, and south sides, the architect punctuated the gabled roof with large skylights to bring daylight into the home.
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