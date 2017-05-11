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All Photos/living/lighting : wall/furniture : console tables

Living Room Wall Lighting Console Tables Design Photos and Ideas

“It was just a shell,” Geraldine Vergara says of the apartment, which sat vacant for years before she and her husband gave it a minimalist revamp with mirrored storage and sculptural archways.
The child’s bedroom loft is situated on a split level and overlooks the living area.
Birch plywood floating cabinets line the wall, carving out room for a painting that commands the dining room. The rest of the decor is quiet with subtle pops of greenery to echo the striking piece.
Entry Console
The materials, Japanese-style burnt wood, Canadian dark wood, and concrete, accentuate simplicity while simultaneously adding depth.
The designers raised the floor in the sunken den and painted the dated paneling Cotton Balls by Benjamin Moore. “We hardly ever used that space, and now we’re in there all the time,” says John. The credenza is a vintage find from Sunset Bazaar, while the Blok horizontal sconce is from WAC Lighting.
The aesthetic is meant to evoke a "nonchalant innkeeper." Gallery walls include framed vintage Gucci scarves and custom works by the design team, including graphite sketches, surrealist collages, and watercolor paintings.
A blue-and-gold, geometric-patterned rug from Amadi grounds this living room designed by Cortney Bishop.
The main entry flows into the living room, which now accesses the outdoor terrace via the door to the left.
A new wood-panel wall is a focal point in the open layout. The original white oak floors were also refinished.
The interior is enlivened with yellow-painted doors and brightly colored geometric sconces that echo the home’s block siding.
A glass wall on the rear facade ties the compact home to the lush landscape and frames views of mountains, trees, and a lake.
The insertion of an attic makes the most of the apartment’s tall ceilings as well as provides ample space for the family.
The couple took their time cherry-picking furnishings, decor, and art.
Living room
Front entry and living area.
Oversized windows in the living area allow plenty of natural light to illuminate the home. Here, the plush sofa can also convert to a bed, allowing comfortable accommodations for overnight guests.
A gray onyx and bronze fireplace mantel is flanked by turquoise glass sconces and a vintage Fontana Arte mirror. Alongside sits a bone console and a sculptural stainless steel shelving unit by François Monnet. The room features a painting by artist Ilona Savdie, and drawings by Karin Haas.
Living room
The interior of the social side of the home was made to feel like a communal pavilion, with all of the activities grouped in one fluid space and clerestory windows invoking an open-air aspect.
The home is also designed to showcase the owners' art collection.
A fireplace serves as a boundary between the indoor and outdoor areas.
Dubbed "the presiding grande dame of West Coast interior design" by The New Yorker, Kelly Wearstler has worked her magic yet again with the San Francisco Proper, a luxury hotel by Proper Hotels & Residences. The local firm Hornberger + Worstell recently repurposed the iconic building, transforming it into a 131-room boutique hotel. "I conjured an extensive backstory for the hotel. You’re in this cool bohemian woman’s home, and it’s like a series of living rooms," Wearstler explains. "This woman lives there with a black cat called Charmaine, who hangs out on the rooftop, and you are just lingering in her eclectic, artful salon—perhaps waiting for her."
A staircase leads to Kell's loft.
“I loved the challenge of planning a fully functional home on a 32 ft x 8.5 ft trailer. I knew I wanted to include all of the basic living spaces that you would find in a conventional home: kitchen, living room, bathroom, two enclosed bedrooms, a laundry area, and storage spaces,” explains Kell.
When moved the sliders expose the bedroom.
To evoke the structure’s past as a horse stable, and provide options for the use of the space, Schaer and his team employed Sing Core sliding barn doors mounted on Krownlab’s Axel hardware. The sliding track runs the full width of the building, allowing residents to open or conceal a bedroom, kitchenette, and entrance to an adjacent 530 square-foot garage, all depending on how the spaces are being used. The kitchenette, seen left, features a Kraus sink and a chrome Grohe Concetto faucet.
The cedar-paneled cathedral ceilings give the interiors an airy sense of space.
Takeshi Nii’s Ny chair is paired with a Reese sofa and cherry Grove nightstand from Room & Board in the living room.
Paired with a lime rendered staircase, a gray Moreau sofa by Pinch and vintage yellow side tables offer bright contrast to the living room’s limestone walls and timber frame. The couple laid some 20,000 pieces of reclaimed oak to create the floor’s herringbone pattern.
The home's living room, adjacent to the three-story "void", enjoys plentiful natural light. A Beaubien Wall Double Shade Light by Lambert &amp; Fils, and Arancini Floor Lamp by
The living room opens to an airy enclosed sunroom.
Feature Wall-The dark gigantic rough-wood-textured wall, TV Wall and Bangkok skyline.
The Ace Hotel New Orleans in New Orleans, Louisiana
The interiors are a mix of vibrant wallpapers that create murals to provide color and design, geometrically patterned Mexican tiles and designer furniture.
Additions were made to enlarge the kitchen, study, and family room. The master suite was shifted through the redesign, and a bathroom and walk-in closet were also added. Originally, the home did not have a fireplace. However, the client had grown up with one and wanted to enjoy the qualities associated with a fireplace as the centerpiece of the home.
The entrance shows off the hillside. To the left is a guest room, followed by the staircase connecting the three floors. The living room, balcony, and kitchen are straight ahead.
The living room also offers new lighting from Restoration Hardware, a decorative fireplace, and newly installed wide-plank oak floors.
A lounging den with bright pops of color.
The clients selected a Coral pendant light by David Trubridge Design for the center of the room. Their souvenir from Norway, a reindeer pelt, is spread out in front of Eames Molded Plywood Lounge Chairs with metal bases from Herman Miller. The wood-burning stove is a Monet from HWAM.
The renovated stable's living room is extra bright thanks to walls painted with Benjamin Moore’s Atrium White and reflective polished concrete floors. The latter conceal a radiant heating system.
A bright formal dining room has French doors leading out to the manicured front yard.
The living room features elegant wallpaper from Thibaut.
concrete floors in family room
Living room
View from the entrance to the Living Room
Lounge
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