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All Photos/living/lighting : wall/furniture : coffee tables

Living Room Wall Lighting Coffee Tables Design Photos and Ideas

Rachel and Sean chose many of the colorful furnishings to finish the interior. The sconce over the couch is the Dutton Brown Color Boom Double Swing Arm Sconce in Cobalt.
In the living room, the ceiling stretches to 24 feet tall at the peak. Select Alder was used throughout for casework, doors, windows (interior finish), and trim.
The sofa is the Hastings Sectional Sofa by Rejuvenation, with Turn Tall Side and Coffee Tables in Wood by Blue Dot, and, for a reading light, the Simone Double Sconce in True Black by Schoolhouse.
Window seats frame the fireplace to create alcoves for people to sit and children to play. Drawers in the window seats have storage for toys and board games. An Altona Barebulb Chandelier Pendant from Rejuvenation hangs above, while the Basket Weave Wool Rug by Parachute covers the floor.
"We’ve got these tall walls and we’ve got a lot of artwork, and one thing I’ve learned on my rental journey is how to hang artwork without marring walls,
“It was just a shell,” Geraldine Vergara says of the apartment, which sat vacant for years before she and her husband gave it a minimalist revamp with mirrored storage and sculptural archways.
Situated underneath the wood ceiling, the upper-level apartment’s living room is elevated by a petite, functional kitchen.
The new den's rebuilt fireplace is clad with the same Heath Ceramics tile as the kitchen island. Avove it is a Christopher Wrobleski rope hanging. A vintage Hans Wegner chair with Maharam leather cushions was paired with a Lawson Fenning San Rafael Paolo coffee table.
Large windows bring lots of natural light into the living room.
In the living room, a white sofa from Maria Yee and CB2 couch flank a custom coffee table designed and built by Joel. The walls are painted “Schoolhouse White” by Farrow &amp; Ball, and the windows are Benjamin Moore “Mopboard Black.” The windows have custom storm windows for improved energy efficiency.
In the new living room, wall sconces are from Kalco Lighting, the ceiling light is from Pottery Barn, the sofa is from Interior Define, and the ottoman is from Home Goods.
Walls are covered in Clark+Kensington paint, ‘On the Green,’ while the floors are finished in Benjamin Moore Floor &amp; Patio paint in Balsam 567, as well as three coats of Minwax polyurethane ($120). The sectional is from Burrow ($2800) and the shag rug found on Rugs USA ($500).
Sheer, lightweight curtains can be closed to separate the studio from the garden. “It’s a very quiet space where you can retreat into your own thoughts, read, write, and think,” says architect Cristian Stefanescu.
The redesign created two arched passageways into the kitchen as part of a rebuilt dividing wall, improving circulation and doubling as built-in storage.
In the living room, a new wall of glass connects the house to its landscape, while a family-heirlume Persian rug adds softness to the new ceramic tile floor.
Kari’s colorful living room features a handful of her paintings, a splatter-painted sofa, midecentury wall sconces, and curved wooden coffee table. The palette was informed by her art and vice versa.
Library; brass starburst ceiling light fixture brings a sense of ‘20s era glamour. Vintage sofa by Gerard van den Berg.
Two sconces, Steven Handelman Studios Iron Wall Lights, flank original photography by Bess Friday. The design team furred out foundation walls in key places – such as behind the couch here – to create functional ledges, and straighten sloping walls.
Living, dining, and kitchen spaces flow into one another in the soaring great room. Here, the Sacramento firm placed new, polished concrete slabs over the original ones to alleviate unsightly cracks.
A love of midcentury design marks the couple’s choice of living room furnishings, which include an Eames lounge chair and a Noguchi coffee table, paired with a sofa from HD Buttercup. The arching neck of the Prouvé Potence sconce mirrors the home’s exterior form, while the large Fleetwood sliding door extends the space to the outdoors.
In the living room, an Eames lounge chair is matched with a Richard Conover–designed fiberglass chair in similar proportions. A custom coffee table by Asher Israelow com-plements the industrial lighting by Workstead, affixed to walls painted in Farrow and Ball’s Manor House Gray. The sliding doors leading into the home office were fabricated by Markus Bartenschlager.
In a raised sitting area surrounded by arched windows, a pink couch by Be Pure Home matches a wall hanging made by Milla.
A traditional, Chinese cave dwelling in the east-central area of the Shaanxi region was transformed by Beijing-based architecture firm hyperSity into a sleek, modern residence. The original property held a large barrel-vaulted volume as well as three smaller properties on a front courtyard. While the original structure was in a state of disrepair, they maintained the original ideals with arched ceilings and rammed earth to reflect the local building customs. Clay and sand from neighboring mountains were used to cut down on costs, which offered support for the cave, while helping to regulate the home’s temperature.
Terra House | Bernardes Arquitetura
The interior spaces house an eclectic mix of regional designs, including rugs from Teotitlán del Valle and textiles from the Oaxaca Valley. Hammocks and lounge chairs from the Yucatán further elevate the bohemian aesthetic.
At night, spotlights peppered throughout the communal areas create a cozy ambience.
Higgins and Gibson, a Footwear Designer at Nike, applied several coats of “the brightest generic factory white (basically primer),” says Higgins, to lighten up the interior considerably, and left the wood window trim in their natural state to draw the eye towards the river view.
A new clerestory window helps illuminate the bedroom. The furnishings are a medley of vintage finds and the couple’s favorites.
"My favorite Lovett detail [is] the double-wood column adjoining the fireplace," says Hutchison. "It’s another simple, economical, and elegant detail that continues the theme of lightness throughout the house." The 2019 renovation of the Hilltop House maintained this feature.
The open-plan living area on the first floor includes a futon sofa that folds out into a double bed. A family trunk was repurposed into the coffee table.
The interiors are dressed with an eclectic collection of furnishings sourced from around the world, from a Piauí handcrafted hammock and Indigenous Guarani handicrafts to a modern Tok&Stock chair and a Japanese futon from UK-based Futon Company.
The living room made cozy with new furnishings. Brass Shaded Sconces from Onefortythree flank a painting by Nina Lance from Saatchi Art. The Rove Concepts Noah Sectional sits atop the Kailee Handwoven Wool Rug from Pottery Barn.
The main living area features a black pellet stove in the corner and a raw-edge, white oak window seat, which add rustic elements to the clean, bright space.
"Selecting furniture for this space was a unique experience because, as it is not our primary residence, we wanted to find the right balance between guest-friendly pieces and custom pieces that felt unique and designed with the space in mind," says Tarah. "We split the difference by sourcing some budget-friendly pieces that were lower impact but high function at a reasonable cost."
Sean Brown’s Toronto apartment is stacked with a collection of nostalgic magazines from the 90s and early 2000s, coordinating with his viral CD rugs.
Birch plywood floating cabinets line the wall, carving out room for a painting that commands the dining room. The rest of the decor is quiet with subtle pops of greenery to echo the striking piece.
The wood slat wall was a great solution for spreading light throughout the split-level and looks right for the era of the house. At $2700, it was also much more cost effective than Devlin’s original design of a metal staircase.
The firm furnished the home on a modest budget.
A new sliding glass door leads to the backyard, enhancing the flow from interior and exterior.
The couple refaced the fireplace in flagstone, in keeping with a more natural material palette. New concrete floors and steps and a side door still provide access to the driveway.
The couple intervened very little in the living room besides nudging the front door down the wall a foot—making room for the kitchen on the other side of the wall—and refinishing the fireplace tile in an inky black.
To hold up against wear and tear, the sofa cushions are upholstered in a pet- and kid-friendly performance fabric with FibreGuard.
The living room includes a Retro Burn fireplace and a coffee table Thomas made herself from boulders found on the property.
While rooms are often designed to have islands of furniture, with a walking aisle around the perimeter, here the furniture is placed around the edges at a comfortable distance.
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