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All Photos/living/lighting : wall/floors : vinyl

Living Room Wall Lighting Vinyl Floors Design Photos and Ideas

When traveling couple Nate and Taylor Lavender were dating and living in Florida, they purchased a 34-foot, 1992 Airstream, which they renovated and affectionately named Augustine the Airstream (after the city of St. Augustine, Florida, where they found her on Craigslist).
The designer clad the interior walls and ceiling with a pale birch veneer and vinyl flooring. The living area of the tiny home displays a built-in convertible table and daybed.
Skylights and windows bask the warm birchwood interior in natural light.
Light reaches the bedrooms on the upper floor through an internal window, while the void above the living room allows light to flood the lower level.
Cables clip onto the ceiling to support an upper bunk, while the bench folds out into a bed. The Airstream can sleep seven comfortably.
"I based the whole palette off the orange wall sconces," says Robin, who purchased the lights off Ebay from Denmark.
Furnishings fold away to create a sense of spaciousness in the compact Airstream. The vinyl floor is from Altra floor in the UK.
A thin wood shelf provides a workspace beside the stove.
The only feature that remains of the original home is the end gable wall. For the renovation, the stone on this wall has been left exposed. This feature, along with the wood-burning stove at the chimney area, are now the focal points of the living space.