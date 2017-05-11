Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/living/lighting : wall/floors : painted wood

Living Room Wall Lighting Painted Wood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Walls are covered in Clark+Kensington paint, ‘On the Green,’ while the floors are finished in Benjamin Moore Floor &amp; Patio paint in Balsam 567, as well as three coats of Minwax polyurethane ($120). The sectional is from Burrow ($2800) and the shag rug found on Rugs USA ($500).
Higgins and Gibson, a Footwear Designer at Nike, applied several coats of “the brightest generic factory white (basically primer),” says Higgins, to lighten up the interior considerably, and left the wood window trim in their natural state to draw the eye towards the river view.
The well-lit upstairs lounge has dramatic dark walls, a patterned carpet, and splashes of vivid color.
The Deep Thoughts Chaise from Blu-dot sits atop a rug from Rugs.com.
The whole main room of the house
View of the living area
Courtesy of Natalia Vial