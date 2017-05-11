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All Photos/living/lighting : wall/floors : medium hardwood

Living Room Wall Lighting Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In Hannah’s initial sketch of the house, she drew an A-frame with a floor-to-ceiling windows in the front. “It was important to have that tall ceiling in the living space and all the light,” she says. In the front living room, a maple pendant light from Modern Maine crowns the space. And a locally manufactured Jotul stove warms the space. A 84-inch projector screen was installed parallel to the sliding door, so the couple can tuck it away during the day and at night pull it down to watch movies.
Knight designed a window seat that extends from inside to out once the window is opened. The window is a Sunflex Tilt &amp; Turn unit by HBD Systems.
Now the rebuilt staircase is a sculptural backdrop to the living room, which gained more space and natural light. The Tepee Sofa is by Lucy Kurrein, and the brass stool by Hem. The floors are Madera Belgian Oak.
In the living room, a white sofa from Maria Yee and CB2 couch flank a custom coffee table designed and built by Joel. The walls are painted “Schoolhouse White” by Farrow &amp; Ball, and the windows are Benjamin Moore “Mopboard Black.” The windows have custom storm windows for improved energy efficiency.
The pot wall lights are dimmable.
The daybed beneath the window was specifically designed for LOVT. Apart from hiding storage, it can be moved from the wall and split into two unites to provide extra seating.
Built-in bunks are decked out with a private window for viewing the outdoors, and an adjustable reading light from Prima Lighting. A simple pendant hangs above the main space.
The redesign created two arched passageways into the kitchen as part of a rebuilt dividing wall, improving circulation and doubling as built-in storage.
Next to a wood-burning fireplace is a setup for the family’s record player and albums. Instead of a standard television set, they use a projector.
Library; brass starburst ceiling light fixture brings a sense of ‘20s era glamour. Vintage sofa by Gerard van den Berg.
“On the first floor, we decided to open the cabins up to views with a floor-to-ceiling window that connects the living area to the sea,” explains Felipe Croxatto. “In the second-floor bedroom, we frame select views through smaller windows.”
A traditional, Chinese cave dwelling in the east-central area of the Shaanxi region was transformed by Beijing-based architecture firm hyperSity into a sleek, modern residence. The original property held a large barrel-vaulted volume as well as three smaller properties on a front courtyard. While the original structure was in a state of disrepair, they maintained the original ideals with arched ceilings and rammed earth to reflect the local building customs. Clay and sand from neighboring mountains were used to cut down on costs, which offered support for the cave, while helping to regulate the home’s temperature.
The renovation preserved the home’s original rustic beams.
The upper-level lounge features an oculus window that overlooks the forested landscape.
The gentle curves of the staircase soften the minimal, rigid lines in the open-plan living space, repeated in the linear sofa by Thai brand and the tactile CH25 amchair by Hans Wegner for Carl Hansen & Son
“We took a fair bit of influence from American Arts and Crafts houses, particularly in L.A., but with everything, I like to have a very Brisbane-centric end product,” says Wrightson.
"My favorite Lovett detail [is] the double-wood column adjoining the fireplace," says Hutchison. "It’s another simple, economical, and elegant detail that continues the theme of lightness throughout the house." The 2019 renovation of the Hilltop House maintained this feature.
The open-plan living area on the first floor includes a futon sofa that folds out into a double bed. A family trunk was repurposed into the coffee table.
The interiors are dressed with an eclectic collection of furnishings sourced from around the world, from a Piauí handcrafted hammock and Indigenous Guarani handicrafts to a modern Tok&Stock chair and a Japanese futon from UK-based Futon Company.
The living room made cozy with new furnishings. Brass Shaded Sconces from Onefortythree flank a painting by Nina Lance from Saatchi Art. The Rove Concepts Noah Sectional sits atop the Kailee Handwoven Wool Rug from Pottery Barn.
The husband-and-wife duo gave the 500-square-foot space a complete overhaul, from rewiring electricity to refinishing the wood flooring.
A custom leather sofa lifts to reveal battery storage. The custom maple cabinetry is stained and painted in Benjamin Moore’s Swiss Coffee.
The farmhouse-inspired interior features cozy textiles and a light and airy color palette.
Double-height ceilings mark the living area, where large windows harness plenty of natural light.
A wood world map installed on the wall in the living room reminds the young couple of their many excursions.
Sean Brown’s Toronto apartment is stacked with a collection of nostalgic magazines from the 90s and early 2000s, coordinating with his viral CD rugs.
GreenSpur and McAllister Architects imagined a cabin sided with Cor-Ten steel, glass and shou sugi ban cedar for a wooded property outside of Washington DC. The interior of the cabin maintains a minimalist aesthetic so that the lush landscape is the main focus. The concrete floors are stained a medium-brown tone, the ceiling features tongue-and-groove clear pine with a pickled finish, and the walls are sided with grouted cement board.
Birch plywood floating cabinets line the wall, carving out room for a painting that commands the dining room. The rest of the decor is quiet with subtle pops of greenery to echo the striking piece.
To hold up against wear and tear, the sofa cushions are upholstered in a pet- and kid-friendly performance fabric with FibreGuard.
Perforated plywood walls in the living area facilitate cross ventilation.
"We wrapped the roof in glass, so the interior is open, airy, and gets plenty of sunlight—something many tiny homes lack," says Mackay.
A curtain can be pulled shut over the living room windows to afford privacy when needed.
The materials, Japanese-style burnt wood, Canadian dark wood, and concrete, accentuate simplicity while simultaneously adding depth.
Firebrick lines both the wall and floor so that the fire can be lit right on the ground for an ultra-cozy night in.
While rooms are often designed to have islands of furniture, with a walking aisle around the perimeter, here the furniture is placed around the edges at a comfortable distance.
The vanity in the dressing room features a custom mirror by Sabine Marcelis.
MKCA mixed custom, contemporary furnishings with vintage pieces. The Vuelta sofa by Jaime Hayon is custom-upholstered in high-performance Holland and Sherry velvet. The vintage saddle-leather-and-stainless-steel lounge chairs are by Pierre Thielen, and wood flooring by Weitzer Parkett is used throughout.
A door in the open-plan living room opens up to another yard area that’s screened from the neighbors by a north boundary party wall. An Oxydation low table by Ligne Roset complements the Plum Settee by Ligne Roset, both of which are from Domo.
Much of the furniture in the public spaces is vintage, sourced from local shops and collectors.
Canadian Castaway features a simple and rustic aesthetic with a focus on raw materials. "I didn’t want to paint the wood white, for instance," the owner says. "I just wanted to let it age naturally and invite it to mirror the natural world it's now a part of."
A blue-and-gold, geometric-patterned rug from Amadi grounds this living room designed by Cortney Bishop.
"In our living room, we have a fairly large abstract piece from Sally King Benedict that was gifted from her years ago," says Amanda.
Built-in shelving in the ground-floor living area provides ample storage for books and records. “This is my favourite chair, where I like to sit and watch the fire or read a book,” says the owner.
A hammock chair in the living room overlooks the wood stove at the center and the sofa against the west wall, creating a cozy living space.
The main living area on the ground floor has 20-foot-high ceilings and an open floor plan. The high ceilings allow the 395-square-foot home to feel expansive, light, and breezy. In cold weather, the owner grows seedlings by the south-facing windows.
“I’ve been looking at cabins and small homes since I was a teenager,” says the owner. “I knew I wanted the home to have a small footprint, but for the interior space to still feel open and expansive.” This informed the interior planning, as he knew he didn’t want the upper floors to completely enclose the ground floor. By minimizing the second floor and including an open third-floor loft bedroom, he was able to maintain a spacious feeling and avoid making the interior spaces feel too enclosed.
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