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All Photos/living/lighting : wall/floors : limestone

Living Room Wall Lighting Limestone Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The open-plan living space is clad in solid oak and features natural Öland limestone surfaces.
The family room in the cottage connects to the terrace and pool through massive sliding doors.
Living room
Carved into the majestic Caldera cliffs of Santorini's most famous village – Oia, this yposkafo was renovated in 2016 and comes with an indoor and outdoor and an inviting interior decorated in soft greys and blues.