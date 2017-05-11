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All Photos/living/lighting : wall/floors : laminate

Living Room Wall Lighting Laminate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The wood slat wall was a great solution for spreading light throughout the split-level and looks right for the era of the house. At $2700, it was also much more cost effective than Devlin’s original design of a metal staircase.