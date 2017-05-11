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All Photos/living/lighting : wall/floors : dark hardwood

Living Room Wall Lighting Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The sofa is the Hastings Sectional Sofa by Rejuvenation, with Turn Tall Side and Coffee Tables in Wood by Blue Dot, and, for a reading light, the Simone Double Sconce in True Black by Schoolhouse.
Window seats frame the fireplace to create alcoves for people to sit and children to play. Drawers in the window seats have storage for toys and board games. An Altona Barebulb Chandelier Pendant from Rejuvenation hangs above, while the Basket Weave Wool Rug by Parachute covers the floor.
When traveling couple Nate and Taylor Lavender were dating and living in Florida, they purchased a 34-foot, 1992 Airstream, which they renovated and affectionately named Augustine the Airstream (after the city of St. Augustine, Florida, where they found her on Craigslist).
In the living room, an Eames lounge chair is matched with a Richard Conover–designed fiberglass chair in similar proportions. A custom coffee table by Asher Israelow com-plements the industrial lighting by Workstead, affixed to walls painted in Farrow and Ball’s Manor House Gray. The sliding doors leading into the home office were fabricated by Markus Bartenschlager.
Vintage water skis flank an old drum, books, and collected objets in the living room.
With the porch enclosed, a built-in couch is a cozy spot next to the vintage stove, which is set on a slate hearth. "I wanted the home to be cheerful and colorful," says Azin, "and used primary colors to enliven it."
A new clerestory window helps illuminate the bedroom. The furnishings are a medley of vintage finds and the couple’s favorites.
The house’s east side faces a small park, increasing the amount of natural light that enters the slender building.
An Enzo Mari print from Danese Milano adorns the living area of a second-story suite.
The insertion of an attic makes the most of the apartment’s tall ceilings as well as provides ample space for the family.
Custom-made by JHID in collaboration with The Works Construction and Trio Upholstery, the wraparound sofa features emerald-green, cotton velvet upholstery by Maharam. The wall sconce is by Allied Maker, and the ceiling mount lighting is by Illuminate Vintage.
An original Douglas fir ceiling runs throughout the main floor. Shank and Carter added a teak-veneered fireplace to create a contemporary feel for the space.
The living room’s showpiece is a Zircon stove by Malm; its flue snakes 25 feet to the ceiling. “We really wanted the fireplace to be the anchor within this large space,” says Raj. A rust velvet Lenyx sofa from CB2 provides a punch of color within the minimalist palette. Nearby is a custom maple credenza by Croft House. The white-trimmed windows are from Loewen and the white paint throughout is Chantilly Lace by Benjamin Moore.
Nelson De Coninck's space is an airy, art-filled sanctuary.
Full of chandeliers, the expansive living room also features hand-painted ceilings.
When entering the home, guests are led to the expansive living room through a turreted entry.
The first floor is a continuous public space featuring a dining area, kitchen, and living room.
To maximize functionality in the original two-story home, Office of Architecture treated the residence to a complete gut renovation, which allowed for the new four-level layout.
In the sitting room, folding doors open to the lush backyard, establishing a seamless indoor-outdoor connection.
A large artwork by Urs Fischer hangs in the dining area. The table and chairs are by Jacques Quinet.
Perched high in the mountains of Big Bear, California, this 1973 A-frame was renovated by Courtney Poulos into a handsome getaway from Los Angeles.
The current owners used industrial materials to give the former factory a warm and cozy feel.
The cozy parlor-floor living room is anchored by a fireplace from the Dutch company Rais.
The sofa in the family room was designed by Helgerson with Magnifique fabric by Kravet. The 265 Wall Lamp is by Paolo Rizzatto for Flos, and the pine coffee table is from The Good Mod, a local shop in Portland.
The original circular brass Malm fireplace sits atop its new tiled platform in the opened up living room. Since the home's setting feels very park-like, the new covered deck—visible just outside the windows—was designed to add year-round living space to the home.
Elements of the American West blend with natural materials and rich textures to create a warm, welcoming retreat that celebrates great design.
The living room opens to an airy enclosed sunroom.
The elegant white-stucco living room is accented with exposed wood beams and anchored by a wood-burning fireplace.
The pristine home has been recently restored, maintaining its period charm and character and infusing it with contemporary style.
The architects created a lofted sleeping area in order to free up space for the living lounge on the ground floor.
Heirloom pieces have been a go-to for Davison—a bit of Georgia to remind her of home, though her look is always evolving.
“I like to incorporate pieces that tell a story or have a bit of character,” says Kate. “Naturally, those items begin to represent my personal journey: where I come from, the places I have traveled, and even the people that mean the most to me.”
Finishing touches include a custom chandelier from Cliff Young, and sconces from Artemide. The final result is a modern, opulent, and colorful townhouse for this young family of three.
The media room is clad in floor-to-ceiling oak panels. The custom-made, built-in oak banquette was designed by ABD Studio and upholstered in a striped linen. The eclectic mix of artwork is from the collection of the owner and includes pieces from Kiki Smith, Kenneth Noland, and a sculptural work from Mary Shaffer. The rug and side tables are vintage.
The innovative, contemporary cabin is also firmly rooted in the traditions of rural living.
Steel sconces accent the reclaimed wood walls.
The homeowners' passion for sustainability is evidenced in their reclamation of existing scaffold planks for the interiors, as well as the large collection of flora that bring life to the home.
A node to the past, original doors have been re-purposed and now provide decorative paneling behind the reception desk.
Living Area of Phoenix House