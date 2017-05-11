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All Photos/living/lighting : wall/floors : cork

Living Room Wall Lighting Cork Floors Design Photos and Ideas

One of two Shiro Kuramata Ghost Lamps light up this scintillating living room featuring a storage unit by Eames, a Herman Miller clock, and a Kuramata-inspired florescent light fixture. An orange Womb Chair by Eero Saarinen and a Kazuhide Takahama Suzanne sofa surround an Eames "surfboard table."
Now, the kitchen sits at the front of the building, and the counter runs beneath the preserved windows. Built-in shelves frame the view.
The open-plan dining and living areas, awash in natural light.
After: The Cashios installed bench seating with shelves below.
Front area with kids and dog