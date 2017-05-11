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All Photos/living/lighting : wall/floors : cement tile

Living Room Wall Lighting Cement Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A small wood-burning stove anchors a corner of the living room that offers straight-on views of the snow-capped volcanoes.
"My wife sourced pieces from nearly every corner of the world, from Canadian throws for the beds, to some Scandinavian details and Estonian cutlery," explains Nicolas. "We found Andean pieces such as stone mortars and human representations from the Mapuche culture." Here, a retro travel poster hangs above two fleece-covered milking stools.