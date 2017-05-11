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All Photos/living/lighting : wall/floors : carpet

Living Room Wall Lighting Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A custom-designed timber screen in the living room juxtaposes rattan and brass elements.
Another lounge area is located in the sound-proof basement, providing a spot to enjoy the custom stereo system. "The rug truly captures the ’80s love of geometric shapes," says Lorenz.
In the living room, a 1962 Ellsworth Kelly painting hangs above the fireplace's custom-made mica mantelpiece.
The living room is chic and polished, but still exudes a masculine vibe.
All the furnishings were designed by Patricia Bustos Studio save for the ceiling lamps, which are a Joa Herrenknecht design by the brand Bolia.
The multi-colored carpet by Ragmati was created with a soft and "furry" feel to contrast with the hard surfaces.
The focal point of the room is "Thunder Face" by Paul Fuentes, a David Bowie-inspired print that features the model Ronja Okane as a 21st-century superhero. The fabric on the walls, ceiling, and furniture were sourced from Gaston and Daniela.
Large windows, a rich wood paneled ceiling, and brick make up this cozy living room.
Within, the curving interiors are spread loosely across five levels.
A highly curated collection of artwork adorns the vibrant lobby, which is richly textured with dark woods, lush jewel-toned velvets, brass, and leather. A work by Jesse Mockrin hangs above the hearth.
Live music, a "relax and refresh
Geometric furniture combines with super-saturated colors, custom-made Acacia wood cocktail tables, a 14-foot-long sofa, modern yellow wingback chairs, and blue metal end tables to bring plenty of youthful dynamism to the space.
In the lounge area of the lobby is a 22-foot, white styrene “jungle wall” equipped with color-changing lights and decorated with rattan cage light fixtures housing paper sculptures of native Hawaiian birds.
Dan Mazzarini principal of BHDM Design who led the transformative redesign of the 56,000-square-foot, 135-room Shoreline Hotel Waikiki, looked to the beauty of local nature and wildlife, and filtered these themes through a funky neon lens for the interior design.
"We have tried to create several zones in the house, so that even if you are in the same room, it is possible to do things independently from others. To be alone together," says the studio’s cofounder Tor O. Austigard.
"The darkness in the loft evokes a feeling of the world being expansive," says Austigard.
The main floor living room opens to a balcony.
The living room features ample glazing and an exposed beam ceiling.
Along with designing the reception area, Marc Morro created the wood furniture in the bedrooms. Morro is one of the founders of AOO—a small company in Barcelona that designs and produces original furniture pieces that are made locally by themselves, artisans, or small manufacturers. Shown here is the lounge area of Libertine, the hotel’s bar that doubles as a restaurant.
Bornstein derives endless inspiration from his massive collection of design books. The clip lamps attached at the top shelf provide an easy, and targeted, lighting scheme.
The first thing visitors see as they enter the house is Bornstein’s impressive collection of architecture and design books. The sofa and chair were designed by Bornstein for Swedese.