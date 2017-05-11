Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/living/lighting : wall/floors : bamboo

Living Room Wall Lighting Bamboo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The living room is simply furnished with an IKEA cowhide rug, a France and Son floor lamp, a replica of the Hans Wegner CH07 Lounge Chair, and tropical plants for a pop of color. Double pocket doors provide privacy.