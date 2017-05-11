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All Photos/living/lighting : wall/fireplace : wood burning

Living Room Wall Lighting Wood Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

In the living room, the ceiling stretches to 24 feet tall at the peak. Select Alder was used throughout for casework, doors, windows (interior finish), and trim.
In Hannah’s initial sketch of the house, she drew an A-frame with a floor-to-ceiling windows in the front. “It was important to have that tall ceiling in the living space and all the light,” she says. In the front living room, a maple pendant light from Modern Maine crowns the space. And a locally manufactured Jotul stove warms the space. A 84-inch projector screen was installed parallel to the sliding door, so the couple can tuck it away during the day and at night pull it down to watch movies.
A centerpiece of the living room is the Stuv 16-Cube fireplace, sitting atop Ikea drawers outfitted with iKustom metal fronts. The tiles behind the stove are by Micro, and the wall sconce by Viscosi.
The old wood-burning fireplace in the living room (age unknown) was purchased from another nearby property.
In the living room, a new wall of glass connects the house to its landscape, while a family-heirlume Persian rug adds softness to the new ceramic tile floor.
Next to a wood-burning fireplace is a setup for the family’s record player and albums. Instead of a standard television set, they use a projector.
The clients enjoy boating and kayaking and often utilize the site’s direct water access. “There’s a boathouse at the bottom of the site, so we’ve tried to clean the view up,” says architect Fraser Mudge of the framing. “We also controlled the height of it a little bit to frame the beauty of the water and the National Park, rather than the sky.”
“On the first floor, we decided to open the cabins up to views with a floor-to-ceiling window that connects the living area to the sea,” explains Felipe Croxatto. “In the second-floor bedroom, we frame select views through smaller windows.”
Higgins and Gibson, a Footwear Designer at Nike, applied several coats of “the brightest generic factory white (basically primer),” says Higgins, to lighten up the interior considerably, and left the wood window trim in their natural state to draw the eye towards the river view.
With the porch enclosed, a built-in couch is a cozy spot next to the vintage stove, which is set on a slate hearth. "I wanted the home to be cheerful and colorful," says Azin, "and used primary colors to enliven it."
Tetere-Sulce finished the interior of the cabins and the sauna building with muted tones of gray and cream that can be seen in nature throughout the seasons in Latvia.
The main living area features a black pellet stove in the corner and a raw-edge, white oak window seat, which add rustic elements to the clean, bright space.
Eager to flee the city at a moment’s notice, a couple who run a creative studio in Bratislava decided it was time for a weekend home. On a forested plot overlooking a lake in nearby Vojkanad Dunajom, architect Peter Jurkovič of JRKVC created a calming cabin that frames views of the countryside.
Firebrick lines both the wall and floor so that the fire can be lit right on the ground for an ultra-cozy night in.
An affinity for natural finishes influenced the home's materials palette. Sand-blasted
Canadian Castaway features a simple and rustic aesthetic with a focus on raw materials. "I didn’t want to paint the wood white, for instance," the owner says. "I just wanted to let it age naturally and invite it to mirror the natural world it's now a part of."
The large, round Douglas fir trunk contrasts with the rectangular ceiling beams and provides raw, organic texture in the open-plan living room.
The Deep Thoughts Chaise from Blu-dot sits atop a rug from Rugs.com.
The ground floor is where the clients spend most of their time. The main living space opens up to the waterfront via sliding glass doors, and the floors are burnished concrete to complement the board-formed walls.
"In our living room, we have a fairly large abstract piece from Sally King Benedict that was gifted from her years ago," says Amanda.
Douglas Fir floor boards are laid in a hexagonal pattern on the interior of the studio, where clay plaster walls lend warmth and texture. Skylights flood the space with plenty of sunlight.
A hammock chair in the living room overlooks the wood stove at the center and the sofa against the west wall, creating a cozy living space.
A picture window over a custom concrete bench fashions a window seat. “Family, friends, and animals all enjoy the various places to relax in the lounge,” says the homeowner. “The window seat is universally the most prized nook in the home.”
An inset shelf is a decorative feature above the firewood storage. “We enjoy the low sun in the winter mornings and the toasty warmth from the Jotul stove, which heats the whole back of the house,” say the clients.
The fireplace has an energy-retaining flue and a glass door to prevent air and heat loss.
A new wood-panel wall is a focal point in the open layout. The original white oak floors were also refinished.
The home’s original double-sided fireplace divides the living room from the eat-in kitchen.
"The wood stove is a Little Cod by Navigator," says Dolphin. "A simple solution for small spaces."
Brit and Daniel embraced elements that were original to the A-frame—like the wood stove.
The third floor living room - an urbanized version of a cabin in the woods, with wood stove and cedar ceiling. It nestles intimately into tree tops at one end, and opens widely toward the sky at the other.
The rustic shed functions as a retreat for the client’s children and features a stage-like plinth as the hearth.
A Regency wood-burning stove provides heating to the living space. The floors are tumbled Bluestone tiles.
Living room
Living room
Living room
Another view of the home's extensive vaulted ceilings. An archway houses the main staircase, which leads to the second level and is gracefully lit by original stained glass.
The concrete floor was also used on the stairs for continuity.
The living space has two expansive glass openings, which were placed to intentionally frame exterior views.
The open-plan dining and living areas, awash in natural light.
The living room is warmed by a Morsø 1440 cast-iron stove and features a pair of calfskin folding seats that are original to the house.
The living room’s showpiece is a Zircon stove by Malm; its flue snakes 25 feet to the ceiling. “We really wanted the fireplace to be the anchor within this large space,” says Raj. A rust velvet Lenyx sofa from CB2 provides a punch of color within the minimalist palette. Nearby is a custom maple credenza by Croft House. The white-trimmed windows are from Loewen and the white paint throughout is Chantilly Lace by Benjamin Moore.
Once barrels were manufactured here for a London brewery. Now a bright, modern home exists, transformed by Chris Dyson Architects. The basement was expanded, and the mezzanine floor removed to create a triple-height living space. A living wall designed by Scotscape in the dining area, roof terrace, and outdoor shower connect tenants to the outdoors.
The living and dining area is anchored by a recently rebuilt curved brick fireplace.
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