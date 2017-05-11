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All Photos/living/lighting : wall/fireplace : two sided

Living Room Wall Lighting Two Sided Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

An affinity for natural finishes influenced the home's materials palette. Sand-blasted
The design team added new perimeter window openings to encourage light into the home wherever possible.
The wood-wrapped footbridge on the floor above defines the passage into the living room.
Taula House by M Gooden Design | Sitting Room
Interior House
Interior House
Steel sconces accent the reclaimed wood walls.
Fashion designer Josie and her husband Ken Natori are big fans of traditional Japanese architecture, so when Brooklyn-based practice Tsao &amp; McKown Architects designed their home in Pound Ridge, New York, they used a heavy, exposed-timber structure, and included Japanese-style gardens and landscaping.