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All Photos/living/lighting : wall/fireplace : corner

Living Room Wall Lighting Corner Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

Living, dining, and kitchen spaces flow into one another in the soaring great room. Here, the Sacramento firm placed new, polished concrete slabs over the original ones to alleviate unsightly cracks.
The main living area features a black pellet stove in the corner and a raw-edge, white oak window seat, which add rustic elements to the clean, bright space.
The living room includes a Retro Burn fireplace and a coffee table Thomas made herself from boulders found on the property.
Within, the curving interiors are spread loosely across five levels.
View of the living area
A concrete paneled wall includes a TV and electronic fireplace. L-shaped track lights mirror one another, with one above the living room coffee table and another over the kitchen island.
The entrance shows off the hillside. To the left is a guest room, followed by the staircase connecting the three floors. The living room, balcony, and kitchen are straight ahead.
Living room