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All Photos/living/lighting : track/lighting : accent

Living Room Track Lighting Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

In Lorne, Victoria, Austin Maynard Architects gave an old shack near the beach a modern revamp and a timber extension that allows for elevated sea views. With interiors lined in recycled Silvertop Ash, the house oozes a cozy, cabin-like feel.
When architects Thomas Karsten and Alexandra Erhard toured the raw industrial space, they were struck by how much light streamed in, a gift bestowed by large windows and the rare presence of a private patio.
Great Room
"The curve at the ceiling blurs the boundary between roofs and wall," says the firm.
When not in use, a TV is covered by a sliding barn door.
Inspired by Scandinavian and Japanese aesthetics, the modern Orchid tiny house features an interior clad in three-quarter-inch maple plywood.
The living room boasts a bright blue epoxy “rug” and tables fashioned from logs.
In this updated 1950s Portland home, a light gray Neo sofa by Bensen harmonizes with warm wooden walls, ceilings, and floors, as well as a red-and-mustard-yellow vintage rug.
Alda Ly Architecture has designed locations of the women-centered co-working space/lounge, The Wing, including its locations in DUMBO (Brooklyn), Flatiron (Manhattan), Soho (Manhattan), San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.
The common area in this penthouse by Studio RHE boasts a digital cube ceiling, stunning views, and an immense book collection by the bar.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Full-height windows provide the living room with lots of natural lighting. A generous fireplace anchors the room.
Built at the end of the 19th century, 411 Vanderbilt Avenue is a brick carriage houses that originally sheltered the horses and coachmen for an upscale estate on Clinton Avenue. The luminous living room features built-in shelving, custom cabinetry, and a gas fireplace with a customized wood mantel by Fitzhugh Karol further enhance the interiors.
The light-filled, lovely living room of 411 Vanderbilt.
Cu
The dining, kitchen, and living areas flow along one long gallery-like wing of the main house, creating an easy space to entertain in.
Interiors
The gated mid-century estate combines stately scale with original features and era-sensitive updates, making it a Los Angeles mid-century marvel.
Kitchen and living area looking toward studio space and library
Interior design by Antonio Da Motta Leal. Large bypass doors serve as a screen between the kitchen and great room and feature silk paintings by Chinese artist Eros Zhao.