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All Photos/living/lighting : track/furniture : shelves

Living Room Track Lighting Shelves Design Photos and Ideas

The double-height wall of windows in the living room looks out on the property and was a big draw on their first walk-through.
The rumpus room on the lowest level opens out to the pool deck and features a Boyd floor lamp from Australian brand Jardan, and a Nebula Nine sofa by Diesel Creative Team for Moroso.
"The most comfortable and pleasant place in the house is the library nook, where you can lie down to read a book, have a coffee, or take a nap with the light and warmth of the sun coming through the window," says MAPA.
View of wardrobe corridor with cupboard and studio in the living room
Inside, workaday concrete floors contrast with the home's clean lines and soft touches.
A three-seater Ella sofa and footrest in Vega Anthracit by Sofacompany anchor the living room. The steel coffee table is by Lim and the rug is from Coral &amp; Hive. The shelving and cabinets are custom from Holz Cabinetry. The lamp is from Vamp and the lampshade is from Skinny laMinx. The chairs are from Chair Crazy and the television is from Samsung.
Surrounded by gray Pandomo walls and black (instead of rose gold) steel shelves, the multipurpose room has a more masculine feel compared to the rest of the home. Sliding doors open up to an outdoor terrace.
Living room with low built in units maximises sense of height to new living space, while shelves provide ample spaces to display client's wonderful collection of African artefacts
In the living area and kitchen, materials such as concrete and ceramic tiles were chosen for affordability and durability. The angled skylight above the living room provides a void in the slab that could be utilized for a stair or ladder should a third story need to be added in the future.
A bespoke timber joinery unit separates the bedroom from the living space. It has been designed so that it can be easily reconfigured if the need arises for another bedroom in part of the living space.
The open-plan residential floor has been designed so that it can be easily adapted in the future. The joinery between the bedroom and the living space offers privacy without completely separating the two areas.
Reveals at the ceiling highlight the wooden roof detail in this Taiwan apartment remodel.
When not in use, a TV is covered by a sliding barn door.
Inspired by Scandinavian and Japanese aesthetics, the modern Orchid tiny house features an interior clad in three-quarter-inch maple plywood.
A look at the spacious family room, which features additional built-ins, wooden beams and paneling, as well as clerestory windows that invite long rays of natural light into the space.
The informal side entrance leads right into the open living space, which hosts a family room, dining room, and kitchen.
DS House provides its inhabitants with a relaxed, private atmosphere. Planned Living Architects' extensive use of timber complements the raw, tactile character of the in situ concrete walls.
One of the sitting areas in the lobby immersed in plants and natural light.
Finding a wheelchair accessible home in New York City can be a challenge, but after a diving accident left David Carmel paralyzed from the waist down, Carmel knew he was looking for a home that was "accessible but not institutional." Working with Della Valle Bernheimer, they made an apartment that is both beautiful and accessible, with a lightweight sliding wall that closes off the bedroom from the living area.
INT2 architecture used a variety of different materials to delineate spaces throughout Interior KG. The living room features a light wood herringbone parquet and several rows of shelves.
The light-filled living area includes a Le Corbusier leather chair and a caned lounge chair. A door on the far wall opens up to a balcony space.
Full-height windows provide the living room with lots of natural lighting. A generous fireplace anchors the room.
Slim, white, brise soleil-like beams run along the length of the ceiling in the mid-section of the apartment.
From the living room wall, a panel folds down to reveal a bookshelf and form a table.
In the living room, the wood and concrete shell is accented with a steel stair railing and a window wall with a Mondrian pattern in the glazing.
In legendary designer Jens Risom's home, the painted white brick fireplace is flanked by wood bookshelves that join to form a mantle.
The open-plan living room features expanses of glass, integrating the lush surroundings into the bright and airy space.
The integrity of the house’s midcentury spirit are expressed in its tongue-and-groove construction, clerestory windows, exposed posts and beams, and vaulted ceilings. Concrete block, redwood siding, Douglas fir plywood fit-outs create a warm and textured material contrast.
The Living room
In this view of the living room, the landscaped courtyard is visible. "External spaces become an extension of living zones, maximizing the usable area of the site and contributing to the sense of generosity of space," the architects explain.
The interior of the tree house is made up of a set of informal spaces, including a loft on the top floor.
Tongue-and-groove Piccolo oak flooring is used throughout the home to create continuity between the existing house and the new extension. The gas fireplace is by Clean Face.
In the lounge, a Theatre Two-Seater sofa joins two U-Turn Swivel Chairs, all from Design Within Reach. The rug is by Scott Group.
Studio Adjective's new residential project for a lovely couple with a new born child at Dragon's Range, Hong Kong. With a spectacular view of natural greens, we hope to blend in the interior naturally with it and extend the natural lights further into the apartment. The corridor, bedrooms and foyer are rearranged to enhance the flow of space. www.adj.com.hk @studioadjective
The various platforms give the family freedom to organize their furniture and possessions however they want.
The Annual Palm Springs Modernism Show & Sale
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