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All Photos/living/lighting : track/furniture : recliner

Living Room Track Lighting Recliner Design Photos and Ideas

The second floor is where all three generations come together to eat, play, work, and gather around the fireplace.
When architects Thomas Karsten and Alexandra Erhard toured the raw industrial space, they were struck by how much light streamed in, a gift bestowed by large windows and the rare presence of a private patio.
The common area in this penthouse by Studio RHE boasts a digital cube ceiling, stunning views, and an immense book collection by the bar.
The open space is bright an airy, but has the feel of a private retreat in the forest.
The hexagonal wood paneling.
The living area now feels open and bright and showcases the couple’s appreciation for furniture design and artwork. The family opted for a Camber sectional and rug from Design Within Reach, coffee table from Steven Alan Home, and replica Eames Lounge to outfit the space.
Openings in the ceiling allow sunlight to wash over the black slate floors and fir columns. A velvet-upholstered Mr. Chair by George Mulhauser adds color to the living room.