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All Photos/living/lighting : track/furniture : console tables

Living Room Track Lighting Console Tables Design Photos and Ideas

The rest of the garden level has a "listening lounge
The home's grand sense of scale becomes immediately apparent once past the foyer, with the primary living spaces offering extraordinary height. "This completely open space with maximum cubic capacity is not usual in Madrid,
The most important aspect of a successful neutral palette? "Texture, texture, texture!," Pickens says.
The common area in this penthouse by Studio RHE boasts a digital cube ceiling, stunning views, and an immense book collection by the bar.
The To Be One and Lean On Me floor lamps in the lounge area are by OKHA.
The sitting room provides another space to lounge and entertain.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Full-height windows provide the living room with lots of natural lighting. A generous fireplace anchors the room.
In the living room, the wood and concrete shell is accented with a steel stair railing and a window wall with a Mondrian pattern in the glazing.
Built at the end of the 19th century, 411 Vanderbilt Avenue is a brick carriage houses that originally sheltered the horses and coachmen for an upscale estate on Clinton Avenue. The luminous living room features built-in shelving, custom cabinetry, and a gas fireplace with a customized wood mantel by Fitzhugh Karol further enhance the interiors.
Lined with new terrazzo flooring edged with blue tile, the open-plan living room is anchored by a corner gas fireplace.
Golden light floods through the Clerestory windows in the living area, accenting the wooden coffee table from Restoration Hardware and the weathered antique bench the couple scored from Robins Egg Bleu in Winthrop, WA.
014.CASA PEX
An archetypal Buff & Hensman home that's characterized by both open and intimate spaces.
The front great room is intentionally public; the furniture-like wall (inspired by Mies’ Farnsworth house) creates privacy for all other rooms—even with no window coverings. No rooms have interior walls that connect with the outer perimeter of the house, echoing a design element of our 1958 E. Stewart Williams house in Palm Springs, CA.
The hexagonal wood paneling.
Australian practice MUSK Architecture Studio maximized the units of Coppin Street Apartment with flexible floor plans and large sliding doors that expose of reveal some of the bedrooms.
Living Room towards Entry
A sandstone and travertine marble fireplace firmly anchors the entire living room while setting a warm and stylish tone to the house.
Main House Great Room with One of Two Fireplaces
Living Room
Interior design by Antonio Da Motta Leal. Large bypass doors serve as a screen between the kitchen and great room and feature silk paintings by Chinese artist Eros Zhao.