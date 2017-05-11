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All Photos/living/lighting : track/floors : terrazzo

Living Room Track Lighting Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

One of the sitting areas in the lobby immersed in plants and natural light.
Full-height windows provide the living room with lots of natural lighting. A generous fireplace anchors the room.
Continuous materials and expansive operable glazing blur the boundaries between interior and exterior, drawing the natural elements inward.
The architects were looking to create a space that would reflect the client’s eclectic and playful sensibility and to establish a connection between the new living spaces and the garden beyond.
The family's favorite Kandinsky (shown above) served as inspiration for the interiors.
The clients were looking to create a calm and comfortable space to retreat within, with moments of privacy and seclusion within the open plan.
The architects created a new entrance for the home which leads directly into the new addition.
The gated mid-century estate combines stately scale with original features and era-sensitive updates, making it a Los Angeles mid-century marvel.