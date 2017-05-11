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All Photos/living/lighting : track/floors : limestone

Living Room Track Lighting Limestone Floors Design Photos and Ideas

La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The open-plan living room features expanses of glass, integrating the lush surroundings into the bright and airy space.
The open living/dining/kitchen area features a wall of glass, post-and-beam vaulted ceilings, Eichler's signature brick fireplace, as well as radiant floor heating throughout.
Interior design by Antonio Da Motta Leal. Large bypass doors serve as a screen between the kitchen and great room and feature silk paintings by Chinese artist Eros Zhao.