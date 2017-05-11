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All Photos/living/lighting : track/floors : laminate

Living Room Track Lighting Laminate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

"The balcony is kept at the same height as the interior floor and built with similar materials and colors to extend the interior space," says the firm. "Additionally, the interior floor looks like a part of the balcony, thereby erasing the interior–exterior boundary. This design provides residents the feeling of living in nature even though they are actually living in a skyscraper."
"The curve at the ceiling blurs the boundary between roofs and wall," says the firm.
Reveals at the ceiling highlight the wooden roof detail in this Taiwan apartment remodel.