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All Photos/living/lighting : track/floors : dark hardwood

Living Room Track Lighting Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In this updated 1950s Portland home, a light gray Neo sofa by Bensen harmonizes with warm wooden walls, ceilings, and floors, as well as a red-and-mustard-yellow vintage rug.
Creating a beautiful home isn’t just about impressing guests and surrounding yourself with pretty things. It’s about creating spaces to feel relaxed, comfortable and at peace.
A media station doubles as baby storage.
When storage doubles as a playground.
The family cozied up on the sofa.
Finding a wheelchair accessible home in New York City can be a challenge, but after a diving accident left David Carmel paralyzed from the waist down, Carmel knew he was looking for a home that was "accessible but not institutional." Working with Della Valle Bernheimer, they made an apartment that is both beautiful and accessible, with a lightweight sliding wall that closes off the bedroom from the living area.
The living area features high ceilings with exposed rafters and lots of natural light.
The tent fabric guards against the torrential wind and rain that can sweep through Big Sur. Parr customized the entryway to maximize the view.
An upstairs gallery overlooks the living room.
Almost all of the furniture and decorative items in the apartment were designed by the couple.
The lone furnished unit, which is slated to be an Airbnb rental, features a RAR rocker and two LCW chairs by Charles and Ray Eames.
In the living room, a vintage Danish chair faces a sectional upholstered in Knoll fabric. The Nelson Ball clock is from Vitra and the throw pillows include a Jonathan Adler Seahorse design. Acacia flooring from Reward Hardwood Flooring was used throughout. - Santa Monica, California Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
Living Room