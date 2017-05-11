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All Photos/living/lighting : track/floors : concrete

Living Room Track Lighting Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Taliesyn composed the Cabin House as a unified cuboid volume containing a hybrid living area.
“The challenge was how to make the space feel comfortable without dividing it into small units,” says Karsten.
When architects Thomas Karsten and Alexandra Erhard toured the raw industrial space, they were struck by how much light streamed in, a gift bestowed by large windows and the rare presence of a private patio.
Chimney corner and floor-to-ceiling bookcase
A linear suspension light from the Mile Collection by Lambert & Fils hangs above the nine-foot-long black granite island.
View into the living room
View to the Entrance
Reading corner and play area for kids
Track and spotlights are fixtures that are attached to a track that is mounted to the ceiling or hung off the ceiling, depending on the fixture.
The lattice-like bookcase separating the living room and family room is part of a design approach that Cristián says “blurs the line between building and furniture.” The walls and floors are concrete in all of the units.
The rumpus room on the lowest level opens out to the pool deck and features a Boyd floor lamp from Australian brand Jardan, and a Nebula Nine sofa by Diesel Creative Team for Moroso.
Against the modernist backdrop of concrete, glass, and wood, antiques and family heirlooms create an inviting, homey atmosphere. "It’s an eclectic collection, but it all works together. Everything’s so authentic. It’s all Lexi," says principal David Arnott.
Cross-laminated timber (CLT) walls and ceilings give Lexi duPont’s home a cabin feel.
The basement is a dedicated space for the boys’ gaming activities and other passion projects. Glass floor panels above the wooden ramp let light into the space; one of the panels flips open to connect to the ground-floor living room above.
Instead of designing a completely open plan, Berg separated the public rooms with a freestanding fireplace wall made of Mutual Materials bricks in Coal Creek. An Emmy sectional by Egg Collective for Design Within Reach faces a Lars chair from Room &amp; Board
The first-floor living room features a dramatic fireplace with a concrete surround and solid brass shelves that frame the wood storage and shelving.
The basement living room is smaller and more private, offering a dark space for watching movies as a family. Like the first-floor living room, the television is concealed by a timber screen. The artwork is by Columbian-born, Melbourne-based painter Julian Clavijo.
The sitting room on the ground floor features a Mangas Space Plait modular sofa by Patricia Urquiola for Spanish brand Gan, from Hub Furniture in Melbourne. “The materials had to essentially take a back seat to the view and the internal soft furnishings, which is where all the vibrancy and color would come from, along with the occupants and what they would bring to the table,” says architect Tony Vella. “A clear undertaking from our client was to avoid painted, rendered, tiled, or applied finishes at all costs—which was not an easy task!”
A sliding timber door elegantly conceals both the television and storage in the first-floor living room.
The lounge room on the first floor features Fly chairs in white oiled oak by SPACE Copenhagen for &Tradition, sourced from Great Dane Furniture, and a Bart swivel armchair by Moooi from Space Furniture.
The artwork in the first-floor living room is by contemporary figurative artist Kathrin Longhurst. Colorful pieces, such as the artwork and furniture, bring a sense of vibrancy into the otherwise minimal home.
The living room on the first floor is the main family gathering space. “It is the collection zone for togetherness, and offers an abundance of natural light and extended views out to the bay and beyond,” says architect Tony Vella.
Inside, workaday concrete floors contrast with the home's clean lines and soft touches.
A three-seater Ella sofa and footrest in Vega Anthracit by Sofacompany anchor the living room. The steel coffee table is by Lim and the rug is from Coral &amp; Hive. The shelving and cabinets are custom from Holz Cabinetry. The lamp is from Vamp and the lampshade is from Skinny laMinx. The chairs are from Chair Crazy and the television is from Samsung.
The home’s modest finish palette is accented with pops of color. The deep burgundy carpet in the entrance hallway is mirrored by the sofa in the living room and accented by rich blue side chairs.
Stairs lead down to the home's three private bedrooms, as well as a dorm-like sleeping area and a small recreation space.
Inside, nods to naval architecture continue with wood-clad walls and ceilings, as well as a simple yet functional use of space. Black fixtures and trim accentuate the angular shapes.
Minimalist yet cozy, this cluster-style home in a Norwegian forest offers plenty of nooks to get comfortable in.
The skylight measures 18 feet by nine feet, and was divided into seven panels. "Their objective was to see the sky everywhere," Maydan adds.
The house’s small size and compact footprint necessitated some clever spatial arrangements—like the hidden kitchen—to make the space feel bigger.
The home’s interior is minimal and streamlined, with classic modern furnishings and polished concrete floors.
A large, open living room seamlessly flows from the kitchen.
Exposed hemlock beams form a series of proscenia that distribute the roof load.
The apartment is accessed via an old freight elevator. The cabinetry around the elevator entrance—including a massive bookshelf and storage space—is black, contrasting with the white brick walls and the white oak joinery.
The structural slab on the ground floor has simply been polished as a cost effective, practical, and durable flooring solution, especially to the sand and salt.
The living room features a Cheminee Philippe wood-burning fireplace, which has a large heating capacity. By placing it below the void, it is able to heat both the downstairs and common areas upstairs.
In the living area and kitchen, materials such as concrete and ceramic tiles were chosen for affordability and durability. The angled skylight above the living room provides a void in the slab that could be utilized for a stair or ladder should a third story need to be added in the future.
A bespoke timber joinery unit separates the bedroom from the living space. It has been designed so that it can be easily reconfigured if the need arises for another bedroom in part of the living space.
The open-plan residential floor has been designed so that it can be easily adapted in the future. The joinery between the bedroom and the living space offers privacy without completely separating the two areas.
One of the sitting areas in the lobby immersed in plants and natural light.
Sam and his team ripped out the dilapidated drywall and kept the interior light by going with an off-the-shelf white paint for the walls and ceiling, which he accented with oiled birch hardwood. “I thought about doing wainscoting,” he says, “but decided to keep it simple.” His friend Julia Ehrlich oversaw the interior design; the two found many of the living room’s vintage pieces at flea markets in L.A.
The living area features high ceilings with exposed rafters and lots of natural light.
The To Be One and Lean On Me floor lamps in the lounge area are by OKHA.
The Nate's communal lounge and kitchen.
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