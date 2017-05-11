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All Photos/living/lighting : track/floors : cement tile

Living Room Track Lighting Cement Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Instead of designing a completely open plan, Berg separated the public rooms with a freestanding fireplace wall made of Mutual Materials bricks in Coal Creek. An Emmy sectional by Egg Collective for Design Within Reach faces a Lars chair from Room &amp; Board
The existing Stone walls were preserved and just exposed in one spot of the house to remid the preexisting building