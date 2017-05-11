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All Photos/living/lighting : track/fireplace : two sided

Living Room Track Lighting Two Sided Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

Instead of designing a completely open plan, Berg separated the public rooms with a freestanding fireplace wall made of Mutual Materials bricks in Coal Creek. An Emmy sectional by Egg Collective for Design Within Reach faces a Lars chair from Room &amp; Board
Earth tones adorn the living room, which is anchored by a Sisal rug from ABC Carpet. A low-slung Dune sofa from Poliform is an invitation to lounge.
Main House Great Room with One of Two Fireplaces
The original fireplace was a rugged rock monolith that extended all the way to the exterior wall and several feet closer to the front windows. The stone facade was stripped away, which opened up a walkway to the den. The two-sided fireplace column was wrapped with crisp white drywall.
The original rear wall of the house had one small sliding glass door, and several fixed windows that had been broken and water damaged. Two NanaWall bifold glass walls replaced the windows, opening the entire back wall to indoor-outdoor living.