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All Photos/living/lighting : track/fireplace : hanging

Living Room Track Lighting Hanging Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

In Lorne, Victoria, Austin Maynard Architects gave an old shack near the beach a modern revamp and a timber extension that allows for elevated sea views. With interiors lined in recycled Silvertop Ash, the house oozes a cozy, cabin-like feel.
All of the materials were selected for their eco-friendliness, with FSC-Certified wood was used for both the exterior and interior paneling.
One of the major highlights of the home is its strong indoor-outdoor connection.
Cross-laminated timber (CLT) walls and ceilings give Lexi duPont’s home a cabin feel.
A fireplace with a floating chimney is the central element of this part of the lobby.
The view of the lake from the living area.
Interiors