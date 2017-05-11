Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/living/lighting : track/fireplace : gas burning

Living Room Track Lighting Gas Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The second floor is where all three generations come together to eat, play, work, and gather around the fireplace.
Operable windows and doors on the east and west facades allow for effective cross ventilation across the narrow footprint of the home.
Like the second-floor living room, the more private living area in the master bedroom boasts a fireplace and expansive views.
The large master bedroom can also be used as an additional living area by the parents and the children.
Earth tones adorn the living room, which is anchored by a Sisal rug from ABC Carpet. A low-slung Dune sofa from Poliform is an invitation to lounge.
The most important aspect of a successful neutral palette? "Texture, texture, texture!," Pickens says.
Large slabs of slate were used throughout the home for flooring, adding a natural element.
Alpine Noir by Casework
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The view of the lake from the living area.
The living room features a custom-designed, built-in fireplace.
Built at the end of the 19th century, 411 Vanderbilt Avenue is a brick carriage houses that originally sheltered the horses and coachmen for an upscale estate on Clinton Avenue. The luminous living room features built-in shelving, custom cabinetry, and a gas fireplace with a customized wood mantel by Fitzhugh Karol further enhance the interiors.
Lined with new terrazzo flooring edged with blue tile, the open-plan living room is anchored by a corner gas fireplace.
The open-plan living room features expanses of glass, integrating the lush surroundings into the bright and airy space.
A giant wall of glass connects the living spaces with the outdoors. The double-glazed, low-e windows are thermally broken with black-powder coated frames.
Tongue-and-groove Piccolo oak flooring is used throughout the home to create continuity between the existing house and the new extension. The gas fireplace is by Clean Face.
In the living area, Lou sits on a Room &amp; Board sofa, while one of the family’s two Great Danes relaxes nearby; the fireplace is by Montigo.
The tent fabric guards against the torrential wind and rain that can sweep through Big Sur. Parr customized the entryway to maximize the view.
The light-filled, lovely living room of 411 Vanderbilt.
Cu
The gated mid-century estate combines stately scale with original features and era-sensitive updates, making it a Los Angeles mid-century marvel.
A fireplace and central heating keeps the open space warm and inviting.
Each space has a different view to create variety throughout the home.