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All Photos/living/lighting : table/lighting : recessed

Living Room Table Lighting Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The home embraces indoor-outdoor living with a large sliding door that serves as its only window. A living room couch by Hubba Hubba (made of mattresses and upholstered fabric) wraps around a TOV Furniture coffee table, anchored by a custom Moroccan rug found on Etsy. The ashtray is by Fundamental Berlin and the mushroom lamp is by Rodolfo Bonetto for Iguzzini.
Living, dining, and kitchen spaces flow into one another in the soaring great room. Here, the Sacramento firm placed new, polished concrete slabs over the original ones to alleviate unsightly cracks.
Cuddington had the drywall removed to reveal the house’s original structural framework, which in turn screens the living areas while also allowing visual connection with the front door. "Having the ability to just swap out [the drywall] and open it up gave the home a sense of arrival and a preface to the type of materials that were being used in the project," says Cuddington.
Rossi kept important features of the old home throughout, such as the built-ins, fireplace, and original floors.
Boiserie panels made of zebrawood create a cozy nook in the main living area and also form a picture rail to display the client’s art collection.
Preda elegantly reallocated the space to contain a side-by-side living room and dining room area, with the latter defined by a custom Cor-Ten steel and zebrawood bookcase designed by the firm. The dining table is by Alepreda for miduny, the firm’s sister furniture company. The fireplace is an ethanol model, since incorporating a chimney wasn’t possible in the building.
The upper penthouse provides stunning city views from a terrace that extends off the living room.
In the living room, a large built-in sectional with integrated storage frees up floor space and can accommodate more people than freestanding furniture, which would chop up the interior.
The exterior materials are carried inside to a slatted entryway that conceals a utility unit and closet.
Recreated with designer sensibilities in mind, the 739-square-foot home features an open-concept layout, with the living room located just steps away from the kitchen and dining table.
“One of my favorite pieces we designed for the space is the reception desk,” says Thomas Gibbons, creative director at Bond Collective. “It’s upholstered in this beautiful, channeled deep-chocolate leather and topped with marble.” The space also houses custom chevrons and motifs, as well as light European oak floors.
The den.
The entryway greets visitors with cedar-paneled ceilings and a strong midcentury vibe.
In the elegant, wood-paneled television room, a painting by Richard Prince hangs above a custom-made sofa by Jonas and a brass Gabriella Crespi table from Nilufar.
An art historian will guide guests around the museum on a bespoke tour similar to those previously given to the Obamas and Beyonce and Jay-Z.
The lower level has enough space for a second living room.
Mount Pleasant Modern: Living Room
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
An additional sitting area is wrapped in warm wood.
Sited in a remote Canadian forest, this luxurious cabin rental embraces indoor/outdoor living.
Perched on a small hilltop, the Sondern-Adler House exhibits the tenets of Usonian design.
The new open-plan living/dining/kitchen space benefits from the raised ceiling height and the addition of the clerestory windows on the south, west and north sides.
The view from the kitchen.
The third bedroom is presently used as a family room.
This modern renovation of a traditional ranch-style home maintained the midcentury spirit of the home—and turned it into a showcase for the homeowner's collection of iconic furnishings.
The massive, thermally broken steel windows were installed by crane.
living area
Numazu Club in Numazu, Japan
Expansive walls of glass and sliding doors that lead to the large exterior patio create a strong sense of indoor/outdoor living.
A look at the small sitting room with sliding doors to the exterior.
Stadt Architecture’s Christopher Kitterman transformed a generic studio in Chelsea into a bright one-bedroom apartment for Vancouver couple Dale Steele and Dan Nguyen. The living room features a Hans Wegner GE290 lounge chair upholstered in leather by Spinneybeck, a round rug and Cobble Hill Adams sofa from ABC Carpet &amp; Home, a Pedrera coffee table by Gubi, and a Bob side table by Poltrona Frau. An automated lift raises a TV from inside the custom millwork under the window. Acid-etched tempered glass doors lead to the bedroom.
The open plan was designed for family gatherings and easy entertaining.
The floor in which the living and dining rooms are located on is made of reclaimed wood. The space takes on a midcentury vibe and has been furnished with pieces from Brazilian designers from the 1950s and 60s, such as Jorge Zalszupin and Sergio Rodrigues.
Here is a peek at the living room looking toward the entry.
The den, located above the living room, connects to an at-grade fire pit terrace to the south, as well as an elevated deck with views of the lake to the north.
In lieu of a checkerboard effect, Kovel kept his carpet squares all vibrantly verdant. With the bamboo cabinets and countertops the whole space has a pastoral feel. “I wanted it to be like the Bradys’ backyard,” he says.
From the dining table to the bed frames, custom plywood furniture is installed throughout the home and combined with a few nature-inspired touches, like the green Kvadrat wool felt in the upholstered built-ins.
Rotating artwork—all made by various female artists—is displayed on the walls.
An overview of the spaces.
The enclosed terrace now has a bar and a den-like area.
The living room features a double-height ceiling and anchored by the dual indoor-outdoor fireplace.
The den opens up to the pool area.
A wood burning fireplace in the living room.
Retracting walls of glass encourages indoor-outdoor living.
The home is a series of open and enclosed spaces with ample glazing to provide plenty of natural light.
An alternate view of the living space and wood-paneled fireplace.
A neutral palette for furniture keeps the interior feeling light and sun-drenched.
A bright formal dining room has French doors leading out to the manicured front yard.
The living room features elegant wallpaper from Thibaut.
A sitting area with a stove creates a cozy sense of
Entering the house.
The skylight along with the large opening to the west patio allow the interior of the home to filled with natural light.
All furnishings were purchased on a budget. The rug and Friheten sleeper sectional in the living room, the Luftig oven hood, Norrsjön sink, Sektion cabinetry, and countertop in the kitchen, and the small dining counter with Glenn bar stools were all sourced from IKEA.
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