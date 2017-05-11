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All Photos/living/lighting : table/lighting : pendant

Living Room Table Lighting Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Sabine Marcelis for IKEA’s coveted ‘doughnut’ lamp adds a pop of playfulness to the open-plan lounge area.
Built-in bookcases from a pink marble mantle topped by a pier mirror.
Beside a simple but spacious kitchen, the living area is meant to be warm and casual.
Living, dining, and kitchen spaces flow into one another in the soaring great room. Here, the Sacramento firm placed new, polished concrete slabs over the original ones to alleviate unsightly cracks.
An abstract painting by Fong Min Liao lends a graphic focus on the white walls next to a shelf displaying Amanda’s ceramic collection.
Birch plywood floating cabinets line the wall, carving out room for a painting that commands the dining room. The rest of the decor is quiet with subtle pops of greenery to echo the striking piece.
A double living room, a kitchen and a master suite (bedroom/bathroom), and two children's bedrooms with their bathroom and playroom were created in this 100 m2 space.
Featured during Palm Springs’s Modernism Week, this funky pad embodies a rock-and-roll vibe with Mick Jagger memorabilia living alongside leopard prints, skulls, and pop-inspired colors. Up to six guests can enjoy this three-bedroom, two-bathroom home.
For outdoor enthusiasts Bob and Pam Norton, the town of Big Sky, Montana, was a natural choice for the location of their second home. Having purchased a remote lot with views of Lone Peak, Pioneer Mountain, and Cedar Mountain, they envisioned a private, year-round retreat that integrated with the terrain. “We wanted to live in the view,” says Pam. “We wanted the outdoors to come in.”
"While we did include curtains in the initial sketches, the client proceeded without them," says Pons. "He does have neighbors nearby, but because the vegetation is so dense and lush, it not only provides shade and a cooling effect, but also acts as a natural barrier."
The built-in sofa anchors the living room and faces the existing fireplace. The Leather Oval Chair with a red steel base sits off to the side, and the coffee table was fashioned by attaching vintage steel legs to another tile sample board.
The bright yellow skylight was deliberately placed closest to the living spaces in the house, as the color signifies Venus and activity.
A view of Sir Victor's entryway and lobby.
An elegant sitting room lies just off the entryway.
A Pluto Chandelier from One Kings Lane hovers over the relaxed seating area, complete with leather swivel chairs from Bed Bath &amp; Beyond.
The minimalist living room includes built-in seating.
Primary colors and straight lines fuse together in this bold apartment. A Cosmorelax Essex sofa sits in the living area, along with Maxalto Fulgens armchairs.
The ceilings are painted white, providing an open feel. Dark beams run the width of the home.
"Rooms required thoughtfully scaled and placed pieces," say the designers. "Because of the numerous large windows in every room of the house, the color choices and textures were chosen with inspiration from outside."
In the living room, a Croft House sofa cozies up to a Casamidy coffee table and leather-wrapped Remnant Stools from Cuffhome.
The apartments feature the Scent to Sleep range by London-based fragrance company Neom. The fragrance is a blend of 19 essential oils—including English lavender, sweet basil and jasmine—designed to help guests drift off.
Yoga mats and plants in the living room of the penthouse.
The dark blue walls and earthy fiber carpet were chosen for their ability to encourage unwinding.
Warm wood finishes up the snug factor.
The living room in the penthouse opens to a sunlit terrace.
Each of the three serviced apartments features restorative scents and colors that relax muscles, invoke calm, and mimic the moonlight. The spaces also include air-cleansing soporific plants that eliminate toxins, cutting-edge electronics designed to keep guests' body clocks operating naturally, and healing background harmonies to calm the autonomic nervous system.
The apartments are all fitted with opulent blackout blinds, sound absorbing curtains, and soft lighting to create a calming ambience that relaxes the brain and body.
The recording complex, Gold Diggers Sound, boasts nine state-of-the-art recording studios, a multiuse sound stage, kitchenettes and lounge areas, and is available for 24/7 access.
Dubbed "the presiding grande dame of West Coast interior design" by The New Yorker, Kelly Wearstler has worked her magic yet again with the San Francisco Proper, a luxury hotel by Proper Hotels & Residences. The local firm Hornberger + Worstell recently repurposed the iconic building, transforming it into a 131-room boutique hotel. "I conjured an extensive backstory for the hotel. You’re in this cool bohemian woman’s home, and it’s like a series of living rooms," Wearstler explains. "This woman lives there with a black cat called Charmaine, who hangs out on the rooftop, and you are just lingering in her eclectic, artful salon—perhaps waiting for her."
If they aren’t at the cocktail-fueled Evening Bar, chances are guests are hanging out in the “living room”—at least until the beer hall Brakeman and fried chicken joint Penny Red’s open.
A motley assortment of contemporary local and international art curated by the Detroit gallery Library Street Collective enlivens the hotel.
Awash in blue, the prominent "living room" is not just a social hangout for Shinola Hotel guests, but the downtown Detroit community.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The light-filled lobby, located in the basement, is at once industrial and warm.
There are four viewing decks to take in the spectacular scenery and sunsets. The extensive glazing forms a seamless integration of indoor-outdoor space.
The dining room sits just off the living room.
Dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the forested half-acre lot and bring the outdoors in.
The residence was designed by Piercy & Company. It's one of five penthouses in The Helios' "Architect's Series," which invited different architecture studios to design high-end homes.
Among the family’s favorite pieces is a 1957 leather Paulistano chair by Paulo Mendes da Rocha that Russell and Oona purchased to celebrate their marriage. “It’s important to us that the house is filled with beautiful things, but it has to be a place where it’s okay to put your feet on the sofa,” Oona explains.
By the Saey fireplace, a wicker chair from Malawi echoes the lines of Pinch’s Willo table. Matching other pieces to their line “is not an exact science,” Oona says, “just an innate reaction to things we love.”
Paired with a lime rendered staircase, a gray Moreau sofa by Pinch and vintage yellow side tables offer bright contrast to the living room’s limestone walls and timber frame. The couple laid some 20,000 pieces of reclaimed oak to create the floor’s herringbone pattern.
The new open-plan living/dining/kitchen space benefits from the raised ceiling height and the addition of the clerestory windows on the south, west and north sides.
The view from the kitchen.
The polished concrete floors add a sophisticated touch.
Another Pinch pendant light in the living room.
Light from outdoors streams into one of the atmospheric interior spaces.
The living room flows into the kitchen.
Located in Portola Valley, California, this renovation of a William Wurster Ranch house began with a study of the home’s history. Inspired by original photos of the 1950s home, the renovation refreshed its significant architectural past without detracting from its Wurster essence.
A Cosmorelax Essex sofa sits in the living area, along with Maxalto Fulgens armchairs.
Expansive walls of glass and sliding doors that lead to the large exterior patio create a strong sense of indoor/outdoor living.
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