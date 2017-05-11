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All Photos/living/lighting : table/lighting : floor

Living Room Table Lighting Floor Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Oiled birch veneer lines the entire interior. Instead of the staircase, a ladder leads up to the loft where a skylight brings more light into the home. Situated on either side of the bathroom entry, closets make up for the storage lost by removing the stair.
A BoConcept sectional is joined by a Yngve Ekström lounge chair and ottoman and an Eames chair in the living area. The couple found the vintage Danish coffee table at a flea market, while the traditional Indian stools were purchased for their wedding. Whitewashed poplar clads the far wall.
Other than blocking off some exposed plumbing and repairing the fireplace, the team left the library relatively untouched. "We wanted to preserve all the beautiful wood and stained glass and add a couple modern pieces,
Living Room
"Make sure they love old houses as much as you do,” says Goldman, “or else you'll be fighting them when they want to do something that sacrifices the architecture that you love.”
Repainting isn't necessary to get new life out of old building materials—scraping paint off can provide an entirely new aesthetic that still speaks to an element's history and materiality.
If you have the time, it's also a good idea to remove all the items from your cabinets, wardrobes, and dressers to clean the insides with a rag that has been dampened with mild soapy water.
Ben used pine center match boards for the interior flooring which has a very distinct continuous groove pattern that leads the eye to the outdoor deck.
The home's small footprint inspired Hendricks to choose a minimal paint palette featuring two shades of Farrow &amp; ball white used throughout the first floor. A mix of midcentury pieces sourced from local antique shops sits against a canvas of custom linen curtains. A Brazilian leather sofa adds a sumptuous touch, and the rosewood chairs are upholstered in a serene, olive-green fabric.
Maison Gauthier was intended to serve as a permanent family home rather than as a simple summer residence, and it adopts a more substantial sense of scale and materiality. The residence was designed for Jean Prouvé’s own daughter, Françoise—who was married to a doctor—and her young family. The site near Saint-Dié is to the southeast of the city of Nancy, where Prouvé had built his own family home some years earlier. The single-level home perches on the side of a hill, looking towards the town. It features walls made of insulated aluminum panels sitting on concrete foundations, along with horizontal strip windows around the bedrooms at one end of the building and more extensive glazing around the living area at the other.
Inside the Dowell Residence, a key element of the dwelling is its central atrium—a dramatic space, top-lit by clerestory windows, which doubles as a circulation hub and light well while also forming a focal point over both levels of the building.
In the living room, oval-framed, oak wood display shelves and low-lying cabinetry match the large storage cabinet at the entrance. A Holden sofa by Verzelloni sits adjacent to Alison lounge chairs by Flexform. The table lamp is by Marset, and the reading lamp is by Vibia.
A view down from the loft into the expansive space. Rafters and joists frame the pitched roof, while built-in cabinetry runs down both sides of the open living and dining room.
The upper penthouse provides stunning city views from a terrace that extends off the living room.
Built in 1955, the Koerner House was designed by renowned architect E. Stewart Williams, whose distinct midcentury modern style significantly shaped the Coachella Valley’s architectural landscape. Interiors feature Williams’ iconic architectural details, including natural teak wood paneling; built-in cabinetry, credenzas, and vanities; wood ceilings; slump stone walls and fireplace; clerestory windows; board-and-batten redwood siding; and original fixtures. The kitchen has been updated and renovated with modern appliances and stone countertops, but retains its original cabinetry.
Jewel tones and floral prints define the drawing room’s furnishings, which were sourced from around the world. The room’s centerpiece is a large double-face fireplace finished in handmade olive-green ceramic tiles. In the evenings, a champagne cart rolls through the room and a pianist plays in the background.
This home's floor plan manages to feel spacious despite its compact size. An open living and dining room features beams across the gabled ceiling and wood paneling along one wall.
Just off the foyer is a luxe living room, which is anchored by expansive windows and a delicately carved wood-burning fireplace. The spacious area is flanked by a corner library and dining room, creating a seamless flow of open space.
The penthouse guest suite features breathtaking views and minimal furnishings.
Burrow offers affordable sofas that don't sacrifice on quality. Many of their designs are fashioned from genuine leather.
Despite its small size, the houseboat's well-established layout makes efficient use of every square inch inside. With rustic wood-paneling, the home also has plenty of built-in shelving.
The den.
The wall paneling and living room screens are a waxed white oak.
At a project in Los Angeles, AphroChic used warm pinks and grays, along with lots of greenery, to bring the outdoors in and make this Mission-style home classic and yet up-to-date.
At an apartment in Brooklyn, New York, interior designer Kesha Franklin of Halden Interiors uses a mixture of neutral grays and blues in the living room with punches of deep reds and a leather chair for texture.
Dubbed "the presiding grande dame of West Coast interior design" by The New Yorker, Kelly Wearstler has worked her magic yet again with the San Francisco Proper, a luxury hotel by Proper Hotels & Residences. The local firm Hornberger + Worstell recently repurposed the iconic building, transforming it into a 131-room boutique hotel. "I conjured an extensive backstory for the hotel. You’re in this cool bohemian woman’s home, and it’s like a series of living rooms," Wearstler explains. "This woman lives there with a black cat called Charmaine, who hangs out on the rooftop, and you are just lingering in her eclectic, artful salon—perhaps waiting for her."
The living room received windows with deep reveals and a natural sand cement render to one wall to impart a "moodier" vibe.
Sands Hotel &amp; Spa in Palm Springs, California
The living room of J.Lo and A-Rod's Park Avenue apartment.
The common area in this penthouse by Studio RHE boasts a digital cube ceiling, stunning views, and an immense book collection by the bar.
While Serboli preserved some period elements—namely the bedroom doors and floors—the living room floors could not be fully salvaged, largely due to the removal of several partitions. As such, the new floor is a continuous slab of ivory-colored micro-cement. The cozy living room features a Mags sofa and CAN chair, both by HAY, and a ZigZag stool from Kettal.
Cozy textures like rattan and fur give each apartment complex a homely feel.
Node founder Anil Khera says “The style pays homage to early L.A. architecture, and will further the unique sense of community amongst residents.”
The open-plan living space is anchored by a black brick fireplace with a sleek modern profile. Muddox makes the commercial wire-cut thin bricks in ebony with liquid black added to the mortar mix. The Studio Floor Lamp is from Schoolhouse.
Alpine Noir by Casework
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The guest quarters include a spacious living area that opens up to a private deck with a glimpse of a plunge-sized swimming pool and spa.
The new open-plan living/dining/kitchen space benefits from the raised ceiling height and the addition of the clerestory windows on the south, west and north sides.
The view from the kitchen.
The living room of Ink, a Honka Fusion home furnished by interior designer Jonna Kivilahti.
A Knoll Parallel Bar Sofa, Lounge Chairs, and Coffee Table outfit the living room along with a Nessen Studios Torchiere Floor Lamp.
The newly renovated living room includes new, black limestone floors, a Sven Leather Couch by Article, and a West Elm coffee table. The rug is by Surya.
The floor-to-ceiling windows and sliders create seamless indoor/outdoor connection.
Wood paneling is found throughout the home, creating an authentic midcentury vibe.
The third bedroom is presently used as a family room.
Located in Portola Valley, California, this renovation of a William Wurster Ranch house began with a study of the home’s history. Inspired by original photos of the 1950s home, the renovation refreshed its significant architectural past without detracting from its Wurster essence.
The two bedroom suites resemble a modern take on a classic mountain cabin. Large windows and a private balcony allow guests to soak in the views while sinking in their private suite surrounded by artisan decor.
Elements of the American West blend with natural materials and rich textures to create a warm, welcoming retreat that celebrates great design.
Wood paneling and clerestory windows add to the authentic midcentury charm.
living area
In contrast to the bright interior colors that originally dressed the home in the 1950s, the Bergren Residence now has a more restrained and subdued appearance that highlights the material palette.
The spacious guest suite also features a fireplace.
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