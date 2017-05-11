Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/living/lighting : table/lighting : accent

Living Room Table Lighting Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

SHED borrowed space from the front porch to increase the size of the living room by four feet and create a lounge spot in front of the fire.
A marble bar hosts three Sub-Zero refrigerator drawers and one freezer behind indigo cerused cabinet fronts, which contrast with the artwork by Irving B. Hayes.
The main entry flows into the living room, which now accesses the outdoor terrace via the door to the left.
The built-in sofa anchors the living room and faces the existing fireplace. The Leather Oval Chair with a red steel base sits off to the side, and the coffee table was fashioned by attaching vintage steel legs to another tile sample board.
The insertion of an attic makes the most of the apartment’s tall ceilings as well as provides ample space for the family.
Boiserie panels made of zebrawood create a cozy nook in the main living area and also form a picture rail to display the client’s art collection.
Preda elegantly reallocated the space to contain a side-by-side living room and dining room area, with the latter defined by a custom Cor-Ten steel and zebrawood bookcase designed by the firm. The dining table is by Alepreda for miduny, the firm’s sister furniture company. The fireplace is an ethanol model, since incorporating a chimney wasn’t possible in the building.
According to Tom Papinchak, president of Usonian Preservation, the restoration was the most difficult part of relocating Frank Lloyd Wright's Mäntylä House. "The family raised several children in house, so there was wear and tear," says Papinchak. "We questioned whether we restore it to its original, pristine state. There is a fine line there." Ultimately, they did restore 40 linear feet of cypress.
An art historian will guide guests around the museum on a bespoke tour similar to those previously given to the Obamas and Beyonce and Jay-Z.
The Ori Cloud Bed fits perfectly into the wooden baffles of the canopy above. The back cushions of the sofa turn into a headboard when the bed is lowered.
Mount Pleasant Modern: Living Room
For an eye-catching display, Nagel installed paintings inherited by her grandmother against an accent wall covered in Hygge & West wallpaper. The orange and red pattern is called Arcade, and it was designed by Heath Ceramics.
The common area in this penthouse by Studio RHE boasts a digital cube ceiling, stunning views, and an immense book collection by the bar.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The reception features terrazzo flooring and teak and walnut casework.
Located in Portola Valley, California, this renovation of a William Wurster Ranch house began with a study of the home’s history. Inspired by original photos of the 1950s home, the renovation refreshed its significant architectural past without detracting from its Wurster essence.
A Cosmorelax Essex sofa sits in the living area, along with Maxalto Fulgens armchairs.
Open shelves and sleek cupboards line one wall of the living room. The floor-to-ceiling glass door leads to the exterior courtyard, which is bounded by the perforated brick wall.
“The Future Perfect comes into the homes with this project and intervenes throughout,” says founder David Alhadeff. “We look for properties where the work that we do will fit and suit the space beautifully. For this Casa we focused on decorative treatments like wallpaper, hardware, and lighting to alter the space.”
Interiors
Family Room
Tile-Bharat Floorings Group Furniture- Boa Casa Lighting- Deepam Lighting- The Purple Turtles
Great Room
Living Room
A large corner fireplace with exposed flue grounds the great room, while carefully located windows allow for light and views without compromising privacy.