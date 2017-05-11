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All Photos/living/lighting : table/furniture : stools

Living Room Table Lighting Stools Design Photos and Ideas

Sabine Marcelis for IKEA’s coveted ‘doughnut’ lamp adds a pop of playfulness to the open-plan lounge area.
A BoConcept sectional is joined by a Yngve Ekström lounge chair and ottoman and an Eames chair in the living area. The couple found the vintage Danish coffee table at a flea market, while the traditional Indian stools were purchased for their wedding. Whitewashed poplar clads the far wall.
Terra House | Bernardes Arquitetura
Repainting isn't necessary to get new life out of old building materials—scraping paint off can provide an entirely new aesthetic that still speaks to an element's history and materiality.
Featured during Palm Springs’s Modernism Week, this funky pad embodies a rock-and-roll vibe with Mick Jagger memorabilia living alongside leopard prints, skulls, and pop-inspired colors. Up to six guests can enjoy this three-bedroom, two-bathroom home.
Another angle of the living room.
The living room includes a vintage George Nelson sling sofa and concrete stools by CB2.
Douglas fir beams, some of which were salvaged from the original home that sat on the property, run in perpendicular lines overhead. Certain sections of the ceiling are exposed, while others are covered in drywall. For flooring, the residents, who have two young children, selected durable polished concrete. The Sven Charme sofa is by Article and the teak bureau is vintage.
A bespoke timber joinery unit separates the bedroom from the living space. It has been designed so that it can be easily reconfigured if the need arises for another bedroom in part of the living space.
Yellow—one of Elrod's favorite accent colors—plays throughout the home.
The home comes complete with all the original Elrod furnishings and art—including this massive carpet by V’Soske.
The boat is heated by a Webasto high-performance water heating system and calorifier, and has radiators throughout. Its 4x 130w solar panels allow for 100-percent off-grid living.
Expansive glazing allows gorgeous natural light to flood throughout.
A Pluto Chandelier from One Kings Lane hovers over the relaxed seating area, complete with leather swivel chairs from Bed Bath &amp; Beyond.
Despite its small size, the houseboat's well-established layout makes efficient use of every square inch inside. With rustic wood-paneling, the home also has plenty of built-in shelving.
"Rooms required thoughtfully scaled and placed pieces," say the designers. "Because of the numerous large windows in every room of the house, the color choices and textures were chosen with inspiration from outside."
In the living room, a Croft House sofa cozies up to a Casamidy coffee table and leather-wrapped Remnant Stools from Cuffhome.
Energetic artwork replaces the typical entertainment unit found in most living rooms.
At an apartment in Brooklyn, New York, interior designer Kesha Franklin of Halden Interiors uses a mixture of neutral grays and blues in the living room with punches of deep reds and a leather chair for texture.
While Serboli preserved some period elements—namely the bedroom doors and floors—the living room floors could not be fully salvaged, largely due to the removal of several partitions. As such, the new floor is a continuous slab of ivory-colored micro-cement. The cozy living room features a Mags sofa and CAN chair, both by HAY, and a ZigZag stool from Kettal.
Prices start at $2,850 and include utilities and furnishings, allowing residents to readily move into an ‘Instagram-worthy’ home. A dedicated Node community curator helps residents settle in.
The light-filled lobby, located in the basement, is at once industrial and warm.
White resin was used for the flooring in the living room.
The generous, double-height entrance lounge is equipped with washer/dryer utilities tucked under the stair with a cantilevered mezzanine "book nook" right above it.
The outdoor landscape is brought indoors through the continuation of the red concrete walls and ample glazing.
Business analyst Reinhold Windorfer returned to his parents’ 19th-century dairy farm with some 21st-century ideas about how to turn a profit: Sell the cows, overhaul the crumbling farmhouse, and open a pair of vacation rentals for travelers to come visit.
The den, located above the living room, connects to an at-grade fire pit terrace to the south, as well as an elevated deck with views of the lake to the north.
The second-floor vacation suite has a convertible Softline sofa and cardboard stools from Stange Design. The storage unit is clad in black MDF.
The starbust cedar wall was constructed by local carpenter Nathan Mcconnell.
An overview of the spaces.
The enclosed terrace now has a bar and a den-like area.
An archetypal Buff & Hensman home that's characterized by both open and intimate spaces.
A wood burning fireplace in the living room.
A custom bleached walnut live edge slab coffee table by Alexander Design and Spark and dowel, sofa and cushions by Alexander Design, and an Illum Wikkelsø armchair.
Fabricwood Xtra Herman Miller
Retracting walls of glass encourages indoor-outdoor living.
Detail in Entry Way/ Living Room
The ground floor of the home was restored from its original configuration of small divided rooms into one big open living area surrounded by windows on all sides.
Architect: Waind Gohil + Potter Architects Photography: Anthony Coleman
Like a Murphy bed, the dining table tucks into the wall when not in use.