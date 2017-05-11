Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/living/lighting : table/furniture : lamps

Living Room Table Lighting Lamps Design Photos and Ideas

The living area is encased on three sides by window walls, which slide open to the deck and offer views of the meadow and water beyond. "I love sitting in the living room and staring out to the water, the doors just melt away and it feels very quiet,
Oiled birch veneer lines the entire interior. Instead of the staircase, a ladder leads up to the loft where a skylight brings more light into the home. Situated on either side of the bathroom entry, closets make up for the storage lost by removing the stair.
The living room has a vintage Milo Baughman couch with cushions fashioned from Angora mohair from Architex. The coffee table is vintage, as is the side table base, given a custom stone top. A Seneca Table Lamp is by Danny Kaplan, while the artwork over the couch is by Patton Miller.
Though the living room only has large windows on one side, an upper window at left helps create what the clients call double sunrises and sunsets, by creating reflections on the larger windows at right.
A BoConcept sectional is joined by a Yngve Ekström lounge chair and ottoman and an Eames chair in the living area. The couple found the vintage Danish coffee table at a flea market, while the traditional Indian stools were purchased for their wedding. Whitewashed poplar clads the far wall.
Living, dining, and kitchen spaces flow into one another in the soaring great room. Here, the Sacramento firm placed new, polished concrete slabs over the original ones to alleviate unsightly cracks.
“We didn’t go out and buy a living room collection,” Sofie explains. “In our home, we tried to avoid trends. The furniture we have are things we have collected over many, many years.” Vintage Eames for Herman Miller lounge chair; Isamu Nuguchi table; and Rocking elephant by Rocking Zoo.
"It's unexpected to have the living room above the dining room,
The large sliding glass doors connect the living room with one of two exterior decks. Lacking outdoor space in their San Francisco rental, Tom and Scott were eager to maximize the connection to their new wooded backyard – both visually and functionally.
A new trapezoid window follows the angle of the roof, and large new sliding doors connect to the deck, allowing the once dark and cramped living room to feel open and inviting.
Terra House | Bernardes Arquitetura
If you have the time, it's also a good idea to remove all the items from your cabinets, wardrobes, and dressers to clean the insides with a rag that has been dampened with mild soapy water.
Friends and creative collaborators designer Claire Thomas and comedian Mamrie Hart.
The velvet marigold sofa from Joybird is a favorite addition. "The ottomans aren't attached, so we can move them if my boyfriend and I don't want to sit next to each other, or we can make it a full bed," says Mamrie. The table lamp from Lamps Plus is the same Burnt Almond color as the mural.
The living room walls are painted Swiss Coffee by Dunn-Edwards; Thomas added a mural in the brand’s Burnt Almond shade as a focal point. "It feels like a sunken living room," says Mamrie.
The basement living room is smaller and more private, offering a dark space for watching movies as a family. Like the first-floor living room, the television is concealed by a timber screen. The artwork is by Columbian-born, Melbourne-based painter Julian Clavijo.
A framed Joan Miro piece makes for an eye-catching corner. “I really love vintage art,” says Natalie, who scours eBay for her collection. “You can find some really special pieces.”
"I always knew there had to be a sight line from the living room to the kitchen, all the way to the back of the house," says Alex. "That really opened up everything [like], ‘Oh, yeah, this is the way it's supposed to be.’"
The kitchen is close to the living and dining spaces, yet also maintains separation.
The previous lean-to addition was kept, and the asbestos was carefully removed. “The original walls are smooth plaster with detail above the picture rail datum, in the cornices, and on the ceilings. The new work references this but flips it,” says Bokey-Grant. “The walls have a subtle texture up to a datum, and the smooth ‘hat’ above helps the spaces feel taller than they are.”
A double living room, a kitchen and a master suite (bedroom/bathroom), and two children's bedrooms with their bathroom and playroom were created in this 100 m2 space.
A custom-designed timber screen in the living room juxtaposes rattan and brass elements.
Cuddington had the drywall removed to reveal the house’s original structural framework, which in turn screens the living areas while also allowing visual connection with the front door. "Having the ability to just swap out [the drywall] and open it up gave the home a sense of arrival and a preface to the type of materials that were being used in the project," says Cuddington.
The home's small footprint inspired Hendricks to choose a minimal paint palette featuring two shades of Farrow &amp; ball white used throughout the first floor. A mix of midcentury pieces sourced from local antique shops sits against a canvas of custom linen curtains. A Brazilian leather sofa adds a sumptuous touch, and the rosewood chairs are upholstered in a serene, olive-green fabric.
The Irving sofa by Verzelloni sits between vintage Scandinavian rosewood end tables with interior pull-out trays. The large, abstract artwork is a 1970’s oil painting by “Unknown.”
The main entry flows into the living room, which now accesses the outdoor terrace via the door to the left.
Hand-painted stripes are another way to add a decorative layer to an interior space. 2LG Studio recommends choosing a contrasting color for the stripes to create maximum impact with minimum effort.
Rossi kept important features of the old home throughout, such as the built-ins, fireplace, and original floors.
The chair and the fireplace in the living area are vintage, and the dresser is from Target.
In contrast to the dark exterior, the interior of the main residence is dressed in a stark shade of white, complementing the original hardwoods lining the floor throughout. Various sized windows line the walls, inviting an abundance of natural light inside.
Maison Gauthier was intended to serve as a permanent family home rather than as a simple summer residence, and it adopts a more substantial sense of scale and materiality. The residence was designed for Jean Prouvé’s own daughter, Françoise—who was married to a doctor—and her young family. The site near Saint-Dié is to the southeast of the city of Nancy, where Prouvé had built his own family home some years earlier. The single-level home perches on the side of a hill, looking towards the town. It features walls made of insulated aluminum panels sitting on concrete foundations, along with horizontal strip windows around the bedrooms at one end of the building and more extensive glazing around the living area at the other.
Inside the Dowell Residence, a key element of the dwelling is its central atrium—a dramatic space, top-lit by clerestory windows, which doubles as a circulation hub and light well while also forming a focal point over both levels of the building.
The built-in sofa anchors the living room and faces the existing fireplace. The Leather Oval Chair with a red steel base sits off to the side, and the coffee table was fashioned by attaching vintage steel legs to another tile sample board.
The insertion of an attic makes the most of the apartment’s tall ceilings as well as provides ample space for the family.
Another angle of the living room.
The kids’ room of the Milford Residence in Portland, Oregon is outfitted with a cheerful orange Case Study daybed from Modernica and a selection of vintage maps and artwork.
Douglas fir beams, some of which were salvaged from the original home that sat on the property, run in perpendicular lines overhead. Certain sections of the ceiling are exposed, while others are covered in drywall. For flooring, the residents, who have two young children, selected durable polished concrete. The Sven Charme sofa is by Article and the teak bureau is vintage.
A view down from the loft into the expansive space. Rafters and joists frame the pitched roof, while built-in cabinetry runs down both sides of the open living and dining room.
A look at the living room in the Callister-designed structure. The large room offers built-in seating, as well as custom shutters and paneling along the ceiling.
In the living area and kitchen, materials such as concrete and ceramic tiles were chosen for affordability and durability. The angled skylight above the living room provides a void in the slab that could be utilized for a stair or ladder should a third story need to be added in the future.
A bespoke timber joinery unit separates the bedroom from the living space. It has been designed so that it can be easily reconfigured if the need arises for another bedroom in part of the living space.
The open-plan residential floor has been designed so that it can be easily adapted in the future. The joinery between the bedroom and the living space offers privacy without completely separating the two areas.
Boiserie panels made of zebrawood create a cozy nook in the main living area and also form a picture rail to display the client’s art collection.
Preda elegantly reallocated the space to contain a side-by-side living room and dining room area, with the latter defined by a custom Cor-Ten steel and zebrawood bookcase designed by the firm. The dining table is by Alepreda for miduny, the firm’s sister furniture company. The fireplace is an ethanol model, since incorporating a chimney wasn’t possible in the building.
Throughout the 14 years of owning the home, Hartig has revamped it into an airy, artistic oasis. The all-white ceilings, walls, and floors serve as a crisp backdrop for bright art and boldly upholstered furniture. A mirrored fireplace in the living room reflects the eclectic designs.
Italian designer Renzo Mongiardino revamped the 269-year-old property in the 1980s, enhancing the home's neoclassical and Middle Eastern design detailing.
The Country French style is more apparent in the family room, which features a cathedral ceiling strapped with wooden beams. Natural light seeps into the space from large windows and doors along both sides of the room, as well as dormer windows along the ceiling.
In the living room, a large built-in sectional with integrated storage frees up floor space and can accommodate more people than freestanding furniture, which would chop up the interior.
The exterior materials are carried inside to a slatted entryway that conceals a utility unit and closet.
The living room is full of furniture from Chris’s company, Isokon Plus, including the cabinet, the side table, and the Loop coffee table, a recent design by Barber &amp; Osgerby. The sofa is from Swedese.
The quirky, pastel-hued living room inside the Suite Apartment, which comprises an entire wing of the palazzo and includes three bedrooms and baths as well as a dining room and private kitchen.
The couple approached Darren Bray of Lymington-based PAD Studio with a proposal to consolidate and weatherproof the building, while at the same time preserving its original brickwork. "We had in mind a new entrance that would make a good, strong impression," says owner Sheryl Wilson. Architect Darren Bray peeled back the layers of the previous owners' decor to allow the brickwork to breathe.
Burrow offers affordable sofas that don't sacrifice on quality. Many of their designs are fashioned from genuine leather.
A corner Carter arranged with a leather-upholstered chair on casters from Dot & Bo and a Buffalo 66 movie poster.
The boat is heated by a Webasto high-performance water heating system and calorifier, and has radiators throughout. Its 4x 130w solar panels allow for 100-percent off-grid living.
Featuring a thoughtful curation of collected antiques and retro pieces, the boat has also been fitted with custom-built furniture, including the bookshelves, sofa, and kitchen table.
12345