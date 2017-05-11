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All Photos/living/lighting : table/furniture : end tables

Living Room Table Lighting End Tables Design Photos and Ideas

Some feel like renting is a compromise while they wait to hook onto the property ladder, but for Jeff and Kim, it was their first chance to lay down roots.
Designer Ismael Medina Manzano stretches the limits of an 861-square-foot flat in San Sebastián with mirrors, curves, and a kitchen island on wheels.
The living room has a vintage Milo Baughman couch with cushions fashioned from Angora mohair from Architex. The coffee table is vintage, as is the side table base, given a custom stone top. A Seneca Table Lamp is by Danny Kaplan, while the artwork over the couch is by Patton Miller.
Sabine Marcelis for IKEA’s coveted ‘doughnut’ lamp adds a pop of playfulness to the open-plan lounge area.
A BoConcept sectional is joined by a Yngve Ekström lounge chair and ottoman and an Eames chair in the living area. The couple found the vintage Danish coffee table at a flea market, while the traditional Indian stools were purchased for their wedding. Whitewashed poplar clads the far wall.
Beside a simple but spacious kitchen, the living area is meant to be warm and casual.
Living, dining, and kitchen spaces flow into one another in the soaring great room. Here, the Sacramento firm placed new, polished concrete slabs over the original ones to alleviate unsightly cracks.
"It's unexpected to have the living room above the dining room,
In the cabinet window, a JWDA Concrete Lamp, a ceramic Fornasetti candle and two hourglasses by Hay.
"Make sure they love old houses as much as you do,” says Goldman, “or else you'll be fighting them when they want to do something that sacrifices the architecture that you love.”
If you have the time, it's also a good idea to remove all the items from your cabinets, wardrobes, and dressers to clean the insides with a rag that has been dampened with mild soapy water.
SHED borrowed space from the front porch to increase the size of the living room by four feet and create a lounge spot in front of the fire.
Birch plywood floating cabinets line the wall, carving out room for a painting that commands the dining room. The rest of the decor is quiet with subtle pops of greenery to echo the striking piece.
Ben used pine center match boards for the interior flooring which has a very distinct continuous groove pattern that leads the eye to the outdoor deck.
Friends and creative collaborators designer Claire Thomas and comedian Mamrie Hart.
The velvet marigold sofa from Joybird is a favorite addition. "The ottomans aren't attached, so we can move them if my boyfriend and I don't want to sit next to each other, or we can make it a full bed," says Mamrie. The table lamp from Lamps Plus is the same Burnt Almond color as the mural.
The basement living room is smaller and more private, offering a dark space for watching movies as a family. Like the first-floor living room, the television is concealed by a timber screen. The artwork is by Columbian-born, Melbourne-based painter Julian Clavijo.
"I always knew there had to be a sight line from the living room to the kitchen, all the way to the back of the house," says Alex. "That really opened up everything [like], ‘Oh, yeah, this is the way it's supposed to be.’"
The kitchen is close to the living and dining spaces, yet also maintains separation.
The previous lean-to addition was kept, and the asbestos was carefully removed. “The original walls are smooth plaster with detail above the picture rail datum, in the cornices, and on the ceilings. The new work references this but flips it,” says Bokey-Grant. “The walls have a subtle texture up to a datum, and the smooth ‘hat’ above helps the spaces feel taller than they are.”
A custom-designed timber screen in the living room juxtaposes rattan and brass elements.
Cuddington had the drywall removed to reveal the house’s original structural framework, which in turn screens the living areas while also allowing visual connection with the front door. "Having the ability to just swap out [the drywall] and open it up gave the home a sense of arrival and a preface to the type of materials that were being used in the project," says Cuddington.
The home's small footprint inspired Hendricks to choose a minimal paint palette featuring two shades of Farrow &amp; ball white used throughout the first floor. A mix of midcentury pieces sourced from local antique shops sits against a canvas of custom linen curtains. A Brazilian leather sofa adds a sumptuous touch, and the rosewood chairs are upholstered in a serene, olive-green fabric.
The Irving sofa by Verzelloni sits between vintage Scandinavian rosewood end tables with interior pull-out trays. The large, abstract artwork is a 1970’s oil painting by “Unknown.”
The main entry flows into the living room, which now accesses the outdoor terrace via the door to the left.
The living room includes a Tai Ping rug, Philip Arctander armchairs, a Marco Fine Furniture sofa, and a MRCW Design Build coffee table.
For outdoor enthusiasts Bob and Pam Norton, the town of Big Sky, Montana, was a natural choice for the location of their second home. Having purchased a remote lot with views of Lone Peak, Pioneer Mountain, and Cedar Mountain, they envisioned a private, year-round retreat that integrated with the terrain. “We wanted to live in the view,” says Pam. “We wanted the outdoors to come in.”
"While we did include curtains in the initial sketches, the client proceeded without them," says Pons. "He does have neighbors nearby, but because the vegetation is so dense and lush, it not only provides shade and a cooling effect, but also acts as a natural barrier."
Rossi kept important features of the old home throughout, such as the built-ins, fireplace, and original floors.
In contrast to the dark exterior, the interior of the main residence is dressed in a stark shade of white, complementing the original hardwoods lining the floor throughout. Various sized windows line the walls, inviting an abundance of natural light inside.
Maison Gauthier was intended to serve as a permanent family home rather than as a simple summer residence, and it adopts a more substantial sense of scale and materiality. The residence was designed for Jean Prouvé’s own daughter, Françoise—who was married to a doctor—and her young family. The site near Saint-Dié is to the southeast of the city of Nancy, where Prouvé had built his own family home some years earlier. The single-level home perches on the side of a hill, looking towards the town. It features walls made of insulated aluminum panels sitting on concrete foundations, along with horizontal strip windows around the bedrooms at one end of the building and more extensive glazing around the living area at the other.
Inside the Dowell Residence, a key element of the dwelling is its central atrium—a dramatic space, top-lit by clerestory windows, which doubles as a circulation hub and light well while also forming a focal point over both levels of the building.
The kids’ room of the Milford Residence in Portland, Oregon is outfitted with a cheerful orange Case Study daybed from Modernica and a selection of vintage maps and artwork.
Douglas fir beams, some of which were salvaged from the original home that sat on the property, run in perpendicular lines overhead. Certain sections of the ceiling are exposed, while others are covered in drywall. For flooring, the residents, who have two young children, selected durable polished concrete. The Sven Charme sofa is by Article and the teak bureau is vintage.
A view down from the loft into the expansive space. Rafters and joists frame the pitched roof, while built-in cabinetry runs down both sides of the open living and dining room.
A look at the living room in the Callister-designed structure. The large room offers built-in seating, as well as custom shutters and paneling along the ceiling.
Boiserie panels made of zebrawood create a cozy nook in the main living area and also form a picture rail to display the client’s art collection.
Preda elegantly reallocated the space to contain a side-by-side living room and dining room area, with the latter defined by a custom Cor-Ten steel and zebrawood bookcase designed by the firm. The dining table is by Alepreda for miduny, the firm’s sister furniture company. The fireplace is an ethanol model, since incorporating a chimney wasn’t possible in the building.
Throughout the 14 years of owning the home, Hartig has revamped it into an airy, artistic oasis. The all-white ceilings, walls, and floors serve as a crisp backdrop for bright art and boldly upholstered furniture. A mirrored fireplace in the living room reflects the eclectic designs.
Italian designer Renzo Mongiardino revamped the 269-year-old property in the 1980s, enhancing the home's neoclassical and Middle Eastern design detailing.
Built in 1955, the Koerner House was designed by renowned architect E. Stewart Williams, whose distinct midcentury modern style significantly shaped the Coachella Valley’s architectural landscape. Interiors feature Williams’ iconic architectural details, including natural teak wood paneling; built-in cabinetry, credenzas, and vanities; wood ceilings; slump stone walls and fireplace; clerestory windows; board-and-batten redwood siding; and original fixtures. The kitchen has been updated and renovated with modern appliances and stone countertops, but retains its original cabinetry.
At a renovated farmhouse in the Italian countryside, a crisp, modern white plaster fireplace and hearth infuse the interior with coziness and warmth. The firewood is stacked in a nearly-frameless niche next to the fireplace that is lined with metal, adding a bit of shine that contrasts with the rustic firewood and wood ceiling and beams above.
The Country French style is more apparent in the family room, which features a cathedral ceiling strapped with wooden beams. Natural light seeps into the space from large windows and doors along both sides of the room, as well as dormer windows along the ceiling.
A cozy leather chair anchors the living room and adds traditional flair. The bookshelves are decorated with personal items, a Samsung television that looks like a piece of art, and a miniature horse statue Simon bought in Round Top.
The sunken living room features many custom-made pieces, including the patterned chairs and large sofa. "We work with companies that we've had relationships with for many years," Simon says. The side tables are Noir, lamps are from Arteriors, while the cocktail table is from 1stDibs. "We wanted the look to be affordable but accessible and paired with vintage pieces," she says. "You want it to come together without looking like a West Elm Showroom and you run into issues when you buy things all from retail stores, so that's why you should pick pieces that fit the personality of the home."
The living room is full of furniture from Chris’s company, Isokon Plus, including the cabinet, the side table, and the Loop coffee table, a recent design by Barber &amp; Osgerby. The sofa is from Swedese.
The revamped loft has a Sunflower clock by Irving Harper for George Nelson Associates atop bookshelves built by John. A Finn Juhl side table appears here and in the living room.
The quirky, pastel-hued living room inside the Suite Apartment, which comprises an entire wing of the palazzo and includes three bedrooms and baths as well as a dining room and private kitchen.
The couple approached Darren Bray of Lymington-based PAD Studio with a proposal to consolidate and weatherproof the building, while at the same time preserving its original brickwork. "We had in mind a new entrance that would make a good, strong impression," says owner Sheryl Wilson. Architect Darren Bray peeled back the layers of the previous owners' decor to allow the brickwork to breathe.
The home is built to the same fire rating as a traditional site-built home, but JD Composites’ panels can also be engineered to be extremely fire resistant if special fire-rated resins are used.
Just off the foyer is a luxe living room, which is anchored by expansive windows and a delicately carved wood-burning fireplace. The spacious area is flanked by a corner library and dining room, creating a seamless flow of open space.
The penthouse guest suite features breathtaking views and minimal furnishings.
Burrow offers affordable sofas that don't sacrifice on quality. Many of their designs are fashioned from genuine leather.
A brick-inlay fireplace is set into a wall of glass.
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