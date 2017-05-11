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All Photos/living/lighting : table/furniture : desk

Living Room Table Lighting Desk Design Photos and Ideas

By creating a desk out of roof beams, this home office perfectly integrates into an open-plan renovation of a Northern Italian farmhouse.
A close up of Saksi's "Aura
The desk is a Greta Grossman Gubi 62-Series desk made from powder-coated steel, laminate, walnut, and lacquer. The floors are soaped Dinesen fir.
In the living area and kitchen, materials such as concrete and ceramic tiles were chosen for affordability and durability. The angled skylight above the living room provides a void in the slab that could be utilized for a stair or ladder should a third story need to be added in the future.
A bespoke timber joinery unit separates the bedroom from the living space. It has been designed so that it can be easily reconfigured if the need arises for another bedroom in part of the living space.
The open-plan residential floor has been designed so that it can be easily adapted in the future. The joinery between the bedroom and the living space offers privacy without completely separating the two areas.
With an impressive width of over 21.5 feet, the home offers exceptional scale, spanning 4,730 square feet over five floors. It also includes an excavated 850-square-foot basement.
The recording complex, Gold Diggers Sound, boasts nine state-of-the-art recording studios, a multiuse sound stage, kitchenettes and lounge areas, and is available for 24/7 access.
The living room of J.Lo and A-Rod's Park Avenue apartment.
The reception features terrazzo flooring and teak and walnut casework.
The integrity of the house’s midcentury spirit are expressed in its tongue-and-groove construction, clerestory windows, exposed posts and beams, and vaulted ceilings. Concrete block, redwood siding, Douglas fir plywood fit-outs create a warm and textured material contrast.
A look at the small sitting room with sliding doors to the exterior.
Living Room Looking into Entry Way
Franson Wreland also designed the court-yard and a pair of 160-square-foot outbuildings—one is used as guest quarters and the other as storage space. While residents Julia and Fatima Olivero-Reinius chat outdoors, Chippie the dog approaches an Asplund desk and a chair by LucidiPevere.
Lars sofa by Bonaldo, Leaf chandelier by MM Lampadari, Frate desk by Enzo Mari for Driade with table lamp by Sottsass for Vistosi,
The living area at one of the apartments