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All Photos/living/lighting : table/furniture : chair

Living Room Table Lighting Chair Design Photos and Ideas

p. 158-163 SHAI AKRAM &amp; ANDREW HAYTHORNTHWAITE – CONVERTED WORKSHOP, Stoke Newington, London, U.K.
The pine boards continue on the ceiling in the stairwell. Green zellige tile forms a nook for the freestanding fireplace.
Some feel like renting is a compromise while they wait to hook onto the property ladder, but for Jeff and Kim, it was their first chance to lay down roots.
Some feel like renting is a compromise while they wait to hook onto the property ladder, but for Jeff and Kim, it was their first chance to lay down roots.
Julie and Malcom arranged an Ikea corduroy-wrapped sofa, a table lamp from Schoolhouse, and a vintage coffee table in the living room, where there's a vintage Kent wood-burning stove.
The home embraces indoor-outdoor living with a large sliding door that serves as its only window. A living room couch by Hubba Hubba (made of mattresses and upholstered fabric) wraps around a TOV Furniture coffee table, anchored by a custom Moroccan rug found on Etsy. The ashtray is by Fundamental Berlin and the mushroom lamp is by Rodolfo Bonetto for Iguzzini.
The living room, dining room, and kitchen are connected via one open artery that runs through the main floor, which makes the place ideal for parties and get-togethers.
The living area is encased on three sides by window walls, which slide open to the deck and offer views of the meadow and water beyond. "I love sitting in the living room and staring out to the water, the doors just melt away and it feels very quiet,
Nicholas Beggs and Joyce Prestes in the living area of their new home in São Paulo. The ’70s property was redesigned by Arkitito. The rug on the floor, by Rodrigo Ohtake, complements the bright yellow wall in the background.
Designer Ismael Medina Manzano stretches the limits of an 861-square-foot flat in San Sebastián with mirrors, curves, and a kitchen island on wheels.
Designer Josie Ford shares her LA apartment with Atticus, her 200-pound Great Dane.
Large windows bring lots of natural light into the living room.
Sabine Marcelis for IKEA’s coveted ‘doughnut’ lamp adds a pop of playfulness to the open-plan lounge area.
A BoConcept sectional is joined by a Yngve Ekström lounge chair and ottoman and an Eames chair in the living area. The couple found the vintage Danish coffee table at a flea market, while the traditional Indian stools were purchased for their wedding. Whitewashed poplar clads the far wall.
Built-in bookcases from a pink marble mantle topped by a pier mirror.
The shelving unit is one of the bespoke furniture pieces Hayon created for the apartment.
Other than blocking off some exposed plumbing and repairing the fireplace, the team left the library relatively untouched. "We wanted to preserve all the beautiful wood and stained glass and add a couple modern pieces,
"A lot of people thought we were crazy to put in a fireplace in a Florida home, but the biggest surprise for my wife and me has been how much we use it,
Tucked in a historic neighborhood in Barcelona are cloisters dating back to the 19th century amid a large courtyard and small gazebo by Antoni Gaudí. For the last 20 years, the space housed a fabrics warehouse before becoming a residence. The original architectural and structural elements of value were restored and rehabilitated. A number of facets were left exposed including hand-carved stone details, horizontal belt courses, columns, and imposts for the vaults. The interiors were defined by a minimalist, Nordic style with contemporary nods in furnishings.
"It's unexpected to have the living room above the dining room,
The large sliding glass doors connect the living room with one of two exterior decks. Lacking outdoor space in their San Francisco rental, Tom and Scott were eager to maximize the connection to their new wooded backyard – both visually and functionally.
A new trapezoid window follows the angle of the roof, and large new sliding doors connect to the deck, allowing the once dark and cramped living room to feel open and inviting.
The interiors are swathed in organic hues to allow the natural environment to shine.
Terra House | Bernardes Arquitetura
Terra House | Bernardes Arquitetura
Living Room
"Make sure they love old houses as much as you do,” says Goldman, “or else you'll be fighting them when they want to do something that sacrifices the architecture that you love.”
Repainting isn't necessary to get new life out of old building materials—scraping paint off can provide an entirely new aesthetic that still speaks to an element's history and materiality.
If you have the time, it's also a good idea to remove all the items from your cabinets, wardrobes, and dressers to clean the insides with a rag that has been dampened with mild soapy water.
A lens-like window, whose steel frame juts out toward the courtyard, has a built-in beech plywood seat for admiring New Forest National Park. The chair is vintage.
SHED borrowed space from the front porch to increase the size of the living room by four feet and create a lounge spot in front of the fire.
Birch plywood floating cabinets line the wall, carving out room for a painting that commands the dining room. The rest of the decor is quiet with subtle pops of greenery to echo the striking piece.
Ben used pine center match boards for the interior flooring which has a very distinct continuous groove pattern that leads the eye to the outdoor deck.
The living room walls are painted Swiss Coffee by Dunn-Edwards; Thomas added a mural in the brand’s Burnt Almond shade as a focal point. "It feels like a sunken living room," says Mamrie.
The living area is intentionally spare to accentuate the presence of the mammoth beech tree.
"I always knew there had to be a sight line from the living room to the kitchen, all the way to the back of the house," says Alex. "That really opened up everything [like], ‘Oh, yeah, this is the way it's supposed to be.’"
The kitchen is close to the living and dining spaces, yet also maintains separation.
The previous lean-to addition was kept, and the asbestos was carefully removed. “The original walls are smooth plaster with detail above the picture rail datum, in the cornices, and on the ceilings. The new work references this but flips it,” says Bokey-Grant. “The walls have a subtle texture up to a datum, and the smooth ‘hat’ above helps the spaces feel taller than they are.”
A close up of Saksi's "Aura
A double living room, a kitchen and a master suite (bedroom/bathroom), and two children's bedrooms with their bathroom and playroom were created in this 100 m2 space.
Original red oak floors were stripped and finished with a matte sealer to maintain a raw, unfinished look.
A custom-designed timber screen in the living room juxtaposes rattan and brass elements.
Cuddington had the drywall removed to reveal the house’s original structural framework, which in turn screens the living areas while also allowing visual connection with the front door. "Having the ability to just swap out [the drywall] and open it up gave the home a sense of arrival and a preface to the type of materials that were being used in the project," says Cuddington.
The home's small footprint inspired Hendricks to choose a minimal paint palette featuring two shades of Farrow &amp; ball white used throughout the first floor. A mix of midcentury pieces sourced from local antique shops sits against a canvas of custom linen curtains. A Brazilian leather sofa adds a sumptuous touch, and the rosewood chairs are upholstered in a serene, olive-green fabric.
The Irving sofa by Verzelloni sits between vintage Scandinavian rosewood end tables with interior pull-out trays. The large, abstract artwork is a 1970’s oil painting by “Unknown.”
The main entry flows into the living room, which now accesses the outdoor terrace via the door to the left.
Anodized aluminum-and-glass sliding doors are all that separate guests from the peaceful environs.
The living room includes a Tai Ping rug, Philip Arctander armchairs, a Marco Fine Furniture sofa, and a MRCW Design Build coffee table.
The desk is a Greta Grossman Gubi 62-Series desk made from powder-coated steel, laminate, walnut, and lacquer. The floors are soaped Dinesen fir.
For outdoor enthusiasts Bob and Pam Norton, the town of Big Sky, Montana, was a natural choice for the location of their second home. Having purchased a remote lot with views of Lone Peak, Pioneer Mountain, and Cedar Mountain, they envisioned a private, year-round retreat that integrated with the terrain. “We wanted to live in the view,” says Pam. “We wanted the outdoors to come in.”
"While we did include curtains in the initial sketches, the client proceeded without them," says Pons. "He does have neighbors nearby, but because the vegetation is so dense and lush, it not only provides shade and a cooling effect, but also acts as a natural barrier."
Rossi kept important features of the old home throughout, such as the built-ins, fireplace, and original floors.
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