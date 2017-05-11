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All Photos/living/lighting : table/furniture : bar

Living Room Table Lighting Bar Design Photos and Ideas

Terra House | Bernardes Arquitetura
A marble bar hosts three Sub-Zero refrigerator drawers and one freezer behind indigo cerused cabinet fronts, which contrast with the artwork by Irving B. Hayes.
Despite its small size, the houseboat's well-established layout makes efficient use of every square inch inside. With rustic wood-paneling, the home also has plenty of built-in shelving.
The lucky contest winner and their guest will be treated to a Renaissance-inspired aperitif in a sitting room with an intimate view of the Mona Lisa.
An art historian will guide guests around the museum on a bespoke tour similar to those previously given to the Obamas and Beyonce and Jay-Z.
Prices start at $2,850 and include utilities and furnishings, allowing residents to readily move into an ‘Instagram-worthy’ home. A dedicated Node community curator helps residents settle in.
The light-filled lobby, located in the basement, is at once industrial and warm.
The floor in which the living and dining rooms are located on is made of reclaimed wood. The space takes on a midcentury vibe and has been furnished with pieces from Brazilian designers from the 1950s and 60s, such as Jorge Zalszupin and Sergio Rodrigues.
An overview of the spaces.
The enclosed terrace now has a bar and a den-like area.
The living room features a double-height ceiling and anchored by the dual indoor-outdoor fireplace.
The dark woodwork added to the appreciation of the home's Hudson River views.
Fabricwood Xtra Herman Miller
The living room features elegant wallpaper from Thibaut.
Architect: Waind Gohil + Potter Architects Photography: Anthony Coleman
Like a Murphy bed, the dining table tucks into the wall when not in use.