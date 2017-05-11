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All Photos/living/lighting : table/floors : slate

Living Room Table Lighting Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The interiors are swathed in organic hues to allow the natural environment to shine.
The living room includes a Tai Ping rug, Philip Arctander armchairs, a Marco Fine Furniture sofa, and a MRCW Design Build coffee table.
Built in 1955, the Koerner House was designed by renowned architect E. Stewart Williams, whose distinct midcentury modern style significantly shaped the Coachella Valley’s architectural landscape. Interiors feature Williams’ iconic architectural details, including natural teak wood paneling; built-in cabinetry, credenzas, and vanities; wood ceilings; slump stone walls and fireplace; clerestory windows; board-and-batten redwood siding; and original fixtures. The kitchen has been updated and renovated with modern appliances and stone countertops, but retains its original cabinetry.
When you first walk into the lobby of W Koh Samui, you’ll be treated to modern art, patches of green space, and an abundance of open air. But the real treat is just beyond the lobby: an infinity pool overlooking the Gulf of Thailand.
The entryway greets visitors with cedar-paneled ceilings and a strong midcentury vibe.
Energetic artwork replaces the typical entertainment unit found in most living rooms.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The den opens up to the pool area.