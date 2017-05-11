Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/living/lighting : table/floors : porcelain tile

Living Room Table Lighting Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The quirky, pastel-hued living room inside the Suite Apartment, which comprises an entire wing of the palazzo and includes three bedrooms and baths as well as a dining room and private kitchen.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
In the living room, Samuel painted the exposed wood and stonework to unify the space and let the original texture step forward. (The wood had been painted already by previous owners.) A custom ten-foot sofa sits below the window and the green canvas armchairs are from Urban Outfitters.