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All Photos/living/lighting : table/floors : linoleum

Living Room Table Lighting Linoleum Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Primary colors and straight lines fuse together in this bold apartment. A Cosmorelax Essex sofa sits in the living area, along with Maxalto Fulgens armchairs.
White resin was used for the flooring in the living room.
To make the living area feel much more open and comfortable, the architects created minmal service areas are hidden when the batipin-plwood panels are closed.