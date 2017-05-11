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All Photos/living/lighting : table/floors : dark hardwood

Living Room Table Lighting Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The insertion of an attic makes the most of the apartment’s tall ceilings as well as provides ample space for the family.
A view of the open-plan living and dining areas.
With an impressive width of over 21.5 feet, the home offers exceptional scale, spanning 4,730 square feet over five floors. It also includes an excavated 850-square-foot basement.
To maximize functionality in the original two-story home, Office of Architecture treated the residence to a complete gut renovation, which allowed for the new four-level layout.
Rose kept the living room airy with an IKEA sofa with updated legs and a hanging wall tapestry.
The current owners used industrial materials to give the former factory a warm and cozy feel.
The brick on the wood-burning fireplace has been left exposed and offers a striking contrast to the surrounding white walls.
This modern renovation of a traditional ranch-style home maintained the midcentury spirit of the home—and turned it into a showcase for the homeowner's collection of iconic furnishings.
Elements of the American West blend with natural materials and rich textures to create a warm, welcoming retreat that celebrates great design.
The generous, double-height entrance lounge is equipped with washer/dryer utilities tucked under the stair with a cantilevered mezzanine "book nook" right above it.
The spacious guest suite also features a fireplace.
Steps lead down to the guest suite quarters, which has a private entrance. This is where James Dean resided during his stay at the home.
The elegant white-stucco living room is accented with exposed wood beams and anchored by a wood-burning fireplace.
The pristine home has been recently restored, maintaining its period charm and character and infusing it with contemporary style.
A duet of orange leather table lamps from Armani/Casa add a dash of orange that is echoed throughout the living room.
Exposed beams and shoji screens, which conceal the dining area, add to the home's charming character.
A wall of windows showcases the home's spectacular views of California's South Bay.
The skylight along with the large opening to the west patio allow the interior of the home to filled with natural light.
Visitors to the home are greeted by a George Nelson Bubble pendant in the entryway, a striking counterpoint to the home’s traditional shingle facade.
The team incorporated a built-in desk space in the living room to inspire multiple uses for the area.
Living Room
French doors connect the new addition to the home via the dining room. Constructed in three functional zones, the first section features a butler’s pantry, the center segment includes a dining table and chairs and a family room comprises the remaining space. Floor to ceiling screened windows make the space feel as if it were outdoors.
Living Room