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All Photos/living/lighting : table/floors : ceramic tile

Living Room Table Lighting Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The home embraces indoor-outdoor living with a large sliding door that serves as its only window. A living room couch by Hubba Hubba (made of mattresses and upholstered fabric) wraps around a TOV Furniture coffee table, anchored by a custom Moroccan rug found on Etsy. The ashtray is by Fundamental Berlin and the mushroom lamp is by Rodolfo Bonetto for Iguzzini.
The shelving unit is one of the bespoke furniture pieces Hayon created for the apartment.
The design team restored the existing wood beams, giving nod to the home’s former rustic life, while introducing big windows, white walls, and clean lines.
A custom-designed timber screen in the living room juxtaposes rattan and brass elements.
The recording complex, Gold Diggers Sound, boasts nine state-of-the-art recording studios, a multiuse sound stage, kitchenettes and lounge areas, and is available for 24/7 access.
Light from outdoors streams into one of the atmospheric interior spaces.
The living room flows into the kitchen.
living area
living area
The home features terrazzo flooring throughout.