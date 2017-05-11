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All Photos/living/lighting : table/fireplace : standard layout

Living Room Table Lighting Standard Layout Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The pine boards continue on the ceiling in the stairwell. Green zellige tile forms a nook for the freestanding fireplace.
Though the living room only has large windows on one side, an upper window at left helps create what the clients call double sunrises and sunsets, by creating reflections on the larger windows at right.
Built-in bookcases from a pink marble mantle topped by a pier mirror.
"A lot of people thought we were crazy to put in a fireplace in a Florida home, but the biggest surprise for my wife and me has been how much we use it,
"Make sure they love old houses as much as you do,” says Goldman, “or else you'll be fighting them when they want to do something that sacrifices the architecture that you love.”
SHED borrowed space from the front porch to increase the size of the living room by four feet and create a lounge spot in front of the fire.
"I always knew there had to be a sight line from the living room to the kitchen, all the way to the back of the house," says Alex. "That really opened up everything [like], ‘Oh, yeah, this is the way it's supposed to be.’"
Featured during Palm Springs’s Modernism Week, this funky pad embodies a rock-and-roll vibe with Mick Jagger memorabilia living alongside leopard prints, skulls, and pop-inspired colors. Up to six guests can enjoy this three-bedroom, two-bathroom home.
Cuddington had the drywall removed to reveal the house’s original structural framework, which in turn screens the living areas while also allowing visual connection with the front door. "Having the ability to just swap out [the drywall] and open it up gave the home a sense of arrival and a preface to the type of materials that were being used in the project," says Cuddington.
Rossi kept important features of the old home throughout, such as the built-ins, fireplace, and original floors.
The built-in sofa anchors the living room and faces the existing fireplace. The Leather Oval Chair with a red steel base sits off to the side, and the coffee table was fashioned by attaching vintage steel legs to another tile sample board.
Boiserie panels made of zebrawood create a cozy nook in the main living area and also form a picture rail to display the client’s art collection.
Preda elegantly reallocated the space to contain a side-by-side living room and dining room area, with the latter defined by a custom Cor-Ten steel and zebrawood bookcase designed by the firm. The dining table is by Alepreda for miduny, the firm’s sister furniture company. The fireplace is an ethanol model, since incorporating a chimney wasn’t possible in the building.
Yellow—one of Elrod's favorite accent colors—plays throughout the home.
Many of the pieces were designed by Elrod and custom made specifically for the home.
The home comes complete with all the original Elrod furnishings and art—including this massive carpet by V’Soske.
The upper penthouse provides stunning city views from a terrace that extends off the living room.
With an impressive width of over 21.5 feet, the home offers exceptional scale, spanning 4,730 square feet over five floors. It also includes an excavated 850-square-foot basement.
Italian designer Renzo Mongiardino revamped the 269-year-old property in the 1980s, enhancing the home's neoclassical and Middle Eastern design detailing.
The living room in this California home has a wood-burning fireplace and a dedicated nook for firewood storage. The nook is tall and narrow while the fireplace opening itself is long and short, creating an exciting and engaging composition on the wall.
At a home designed in the 1980s in Connecticut, the central space of the home is occupied by a hearth with an adjacent space for firewood storage. Together, they form a symmetrical composition.
The bright yellow skylight was deliberately placed closest to the living spaces in the house, as the color signifies Venus and activity.
The Country French style is more apparent in the family room, which features a cathedral ceiling strapped with wooden beams. Natural light seeps into the space from large windows and doors along both sides of the room, as well as dormer windows along the ceiling.
Just off the foyer is a luxe living room, which is anchored by expansive windows and a delicately carved wood-burning fireplace. The spacious area is flanked by a corner library and dining room, creating a seamless flow of open space.
A brick-inlay fireplace is set into a wall of glass.
Tongue-and-groove ceilings, mahogany-paneled walls, and a glass wall opening the living space to the atrium are classic Eichler characteristics.
At the core of the home is a magnificent stone fireplace. The warmth of natural woods line all of the living spaces, and bold art forms rooted in the natural world complement the lodge-like atmosphere of the great room.
Expansive glazing allows gorgeous natural light to flood throughout.
The formal living room features one of the home's two fireplaces.
The minimalist living room includes built-in seating.
The ceilings are painted white, providing an open feel. Dark beams run the width of the home.
The wall paneling and living room screens are a waxed white oak.
At a project in Los Angeles, AphroChic used warm pinks and grays, along with lots of greenery, to bring the outdoors in and make this Mission-style home classic and yet up-to-date.
Artwork by Judith Wright, of Sophie Gannon Gallery, overlooks a side table from Douglas and Bec and a rug sourced at Halcyon Lake.
The living room received windows with deep reveals and a natural sand cement render to one wall to impart a "moodier" vibe.
The muted guestroom palette makes way for white oak subtly trimmed in Shinola blue.
A motley assortment of contemporary local and international art curated by the Detroit gallery Library Street Collective enlivens the hotel.
Awash in blue, the prominent "living room" is not just a social hangout for Shinola Hotel guests, but the downtown Detroit community.
The living room area is bright and spacious. New carpeting has been installed throughout, and the interiors have been given a fresh coat of paint. Radiant heating warms the home in winter months.
The open-plan living space features a strong brick-inlay fireplace and original wood paneling.
The open-plan living space is anchored by a black brick fireplace with a sleek modern profile. Muddox makes the commercial wire-cut thin bricks in ebony with liquid black added to the mortar mix. The Studio Floor Lamp is from Schoolhouse.
Alpine Noir by Casework
The central fireplace anchors the open-plan living space and serves as a divider between the rooms. Mahogany-framed sliding doors lead out to the deck. The living space features oak floors throughout.
Dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the forested half-acre lot and bring the outdoors in.
Among the family’s favorite pieces is a 1957 leather Paulistano chair by Paulo Mendes da Rocha that Russell and Oona purchased to celebrate their marriage. “It’s important to us that the house is filled with beautiful things, but it has to be a place where it’s okay to put your feet on the sofa,” Oona explains.
By the Saey fireplace, a wicker chair from Malawi echoes the lines of Pinch’s Willo table. Matching other pieces to their line “is not an exact science,” Oona says, “just an innate reaction to things we love.”
The polished concrete floors add a sophisticated touch.
This exposed log-burning fireplace appears as if it has been carved out of the chimney breast.
The brick on the wood-burning fireplace has been left exposed and offers a striking contrast to the surrounding white walls.
In a converted church in Connecticut, a modern fireplace and mantel design incorporates a ledge that functions as a bench and place for holding artwork or extra firewood. Above the fireplace, a Warhol collage is surrounded by a papier-mâché sculpture of no special provenance, a Vigliaturo glass piece, and a Picasso plate.
This modern renovation of a traditional ranch-style home maintained the midcentury spirit of the home—and turned it into a showcase for the homeowner's collection of iconic furnishings.
Located in Portola Valley, California, this renovation of a William Wurster Ranch house began with a study of the home’s history. Inspired by original photos of the 1950s home, the renovation refreshed its significant architectural past without detracting from its Wurster essence.
Elements of the American West blend with natural materials and rich textures to create a warm, welcoming retreat that celebrates great design.
The L-shaped house has two perpendicular wings: one that contains the common areas, and another that contains the bedrooms.
The spacious guest suite also features a fireplace.
The elegant white-stucco living room is accented with exposed wood beams and anchored by a wood-burning fireplace.
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